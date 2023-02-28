What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in March 2023

Hulu has a strong lineup of March programming filled with favorite films, new shows, and documentary series for every kind of viewer and subscriber.

When it comes to March highlights, the Kerry Washington-led UnPrisoned and musical rom-com Up Here featuring Mae Whitman should be on your radar. And don’t miss FX‘s highly-anticipated adaptation of Great Expectations which will make its exclusive debut on the platform beginning Sunday, March 26. If dark dramas are more your speed, the streamer’s original film Boston Strangler starring Keira Knightley may be more your speed.

See the full selection of what’s coming and going from Hulu this March, below.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in March:

March 1

Wreck: Complete Season 1

30 Days of Night

Anastasia

Anonymous

Another Earth

Armored

As Good As It Gets

At Any Price

Baby’s Day Out

Broken Arrow

Casa De Mi Padre

Commando

The Count of Monte Cristo

Dangerous Beauty

The Departed

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Eyes of My Mother

Firehouse Dog

Glory

Groundhog Day

Hitman

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Ice Age: Continental Drift

The Ides of March

In Her Shoes

In the Cut

Just Go With It

Kicking & Screaming

L.A. Confidential

Love and Basketball

Rambo: Last Blood

Rio

The Shack

The Shape of Water

Self/Less

Siberia

Sixteen Candles

Son of God

Takers

That Thing You Do!

Third Person

The Town

Unstoppable

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

When A Man Loves A Woman

The Wife

March 2

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

National Geographic Investigates: Guantanomo: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Bobby Flay: Special (A&E)

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Next Exit

March 3

Gulmohar

Triangle of Sadness

Waiting…

March 6

History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event (Hulu Original)

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

March 7

Rabbit Academy

March 8

Among the Shadows

March 9

Farmer Wants a Wife: Series Premiere (Fox)

National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Presentation (National Geographic)

Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 13 (History)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3 (History)

The Inhabitant

March 10

UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary (FX)

Watcher

March 12

Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream (ABCNL)

March 13

On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream (KABC)

On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream (KABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

March 15

Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

Love, Diana: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

Ryan’s World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11 (pocket.watch)

Bad Therapy

Bayou Caviar

Changeland

Flux Gourmet

In the Fade

Serena

Wetlands

You Laugh But It’s True

March 16

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Presentation (National Geographic)

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2 (History)

Intervention: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special (History)

I Think We’re Alone Now

Official Competition

There There

March 17

Boston Strangler (Hulu Original)

Good Trouble: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)

Rubikon

Summit Fever

March 20

Inu-Oh

March 22

Rurangi: Complete Season 2 (The Yellow Affair)

March 23

The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original/ABC)

Digging for the Truth: Complete Season 1 (History)

Call Jane

March 24

Up Here: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Estate

Philomena

March 26

FX’s Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

March 28

Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

March 29

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

March 30

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6 (Hulu Original)

RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 9 (History)

The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6 (History)

Hunt

March 31

Killing Gunther

Rye Lane (Hulu Original)

Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in March:

March 3



Stratton

March 7

Among the Shadows

Half Magic

March 14

The Burning Plain

Europa Report

Frontera

The Good Doctor

I Melt With You

Love, Simon

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Two Lovers

World’s Greatest Dad

The Wrecking Crew

March 15

I Think We’re Alone Now

March 21

The Jesus Music

March 24

Mfkz

March 25

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

March 29

Flawless

Prince Avalanche

March 30



Enough Said

Runner Runner

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

March 31

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

A Troll in Central Park

Awakenings

Bachelor Party Vegas

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Breakfast Club

Casese Quiene Pueda

The Company You Keep

Couples Retreat

Dante’s Peak

Dear White People

Empire Records

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Gamer

Happy Gilmore

He’s Just Not That Into You

Heat

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

Irrational Man

Just Go With It

The King of Comedy

Kingdom Come

Ladrones

The Last Circus

The Last Days on Mars

Like Mike

Little Manhattan

Man Up

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2

One Fine Day

Only You

Pearl Harbor

Predestination

The Prestige

Pride

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

Real Steel

The Rider

S.W.A.T.

Someone Like You

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Spy Next Door

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming

Superbad

Take Shelter

This Christmas

Todo Incluido

Training Day

Truth

The Wave

The Way Way Back

Zeroes and Ones

Zombieland