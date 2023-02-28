What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in March 2023
Hulu has a strong lineup of March programming filled with favorite films, new shows, and documentary series for every kind of viewer and subscriber.
When it comes to March highlights, the Kerry Washington-led UnPrisoned and musical rom-com Up Here featuring Mae Whitman should be on your radar. And don’t miss FX‘s highly-anticipated adaptation of Great Expectations which will make its exclusive debut on the platform beginning Sunday, March 26. If dark dramas are more your speed, the streamer’s original film Boston Strangler starring Keira Knightley may be more your speed.
See the full selection of what’s coming and going from Hulu this March, below.
Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in March:
March 1
Wreck: Complete Season 1
30 Days of Night
Anastasia
Anonymous
Another Earth
Armored
As Good As It Gets
At Any Price
Baby’s Day Out
Broken Arrow
Casa De Mi Padre
Commando
The Count of Monte Cristo
Dangerous Beauty
The Departed
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Eyes of My Mother
Firehouse Dog
Glory
Groundhog Day
Hitman
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Ice Age: Continental Drift
The Ides of March
In Her Shoes
In the Cut
Just Go With It
Kicking & Screaming
L.A. Confidential
Love and Basketball
Rambo: Last Blood
Rio
The Shack
The Shape of Water
Self/Less
Siberia
Sixteen Candles
Son of God
Takers
That Thing You Do!
Third Person
The Town
Unstoppable
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
When A Man Loves A Woman
The Wife
March 2
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
National Geographic Investigates: Guantanomo: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
Bobby Flay: Special (A&E)
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2 (A&E)
Next Exit
March 3
Gulmohar
Triangle of Sadness
Waiting…
March 6
History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event (Hulu Original)
Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
March 7
Rabbit Academy
March 8
Among the Shadows
March 9
Farmer Wants a Wife: Series Premiere (Fox)
National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Presentation (National Geographic)
Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 13 (History)
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3 (History)
The Inhabitant
March 10
UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary (FX)
Watcher
March 12
Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream (ABCNL)
March 13
On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream (KABC)
On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream (KABC)
The Oscars (ABC)
March 15
Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)
LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)
Love, Diana: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)
Ryan’s World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11 (pocket.watch)
Bad Therapy
Bayou Caviar
Changeland
Flux Gourmet
In the Fade
Serena
Wetlands
You Laugh But It’s True
March 16
National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Presentation (National Geographic)
Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2 (History)
Intervention: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
The Private Voice of Hitler: Special (History)
I Think We’re Alone Now
Official Competition
There There
March 17
Boston Strangler (Hulu Original)
Good Trouble: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)
Rubikon
Summit Fever
March 20
Inu-Oh
March 22
Rurangi: Complete Season 2 (The Yellow Affair)
March 23
The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original/ABC)
Digging for the Truth: Complete Season 1 (History)
Call Jane
March 24
Up Here: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Estate
Philomena
March 26
FX’s Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)
March 28
Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
March 29
Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
March 30
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6 (Hulu Original)
RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 9 (History)
The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6 (History)
Hunt
March 31
Killing Gunther
Rye Lane (Hulu Original)
Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in March:
March 3
Stratton
March 7
Among the Shadows
Half Magic
March 14
The Burning Plain
Europa Report
Frontera
The Good Doctor
I Melt With You
Love, Simon
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Two Lovers
World’s Greatest Dad
The Wrecking Crew
March 15
I Think We’re Alone Now
March 21
The Jesus Music
March 24
Mfkz
March 25
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
March 29
Flawless
Prince Avalanche
March 30
Enough Said
Runner Runner
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
March 31
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
A Troll in Central Park
Awakenings
Bachelor Party Vegas
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Breakfast Club
Casese Quiene Pueda
The Company You Keep
Couples Retreat
Dante’s Peak
Dear White People
Empire Records
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Gamer
Happy Gilmore
He’s Just Not That Into You
Heat
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Home Alone 3
Irrational Man
Just Go With It
The King of Comedy
Kingdom Come
Ladrones
The Last Circus
The Last Days on Mars
Like Mike
Little Manhattan
Man Up
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2
One Fine Day
Only You
Pearl Harbor
Predestination
The Prestige
Pride
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
Real Steel
The Rider
S.W.A.T.
Someone Like You
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Spy Next Door
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
Superbad
Take Shelter
This Christmas
Todo Incluido
Training Day
Truth
The Wave
The Way Way Back
Zeroes and Ones
Zombieland