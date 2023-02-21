These kids are definitely not alright. But they are cool AF.

In The CW‘s new Gotham Knights, a posse of deep-cut, juvenile delinquents from the Batman canon take center stage after they are framed for Bruce Wayne’s murder. Among them: The Joker’s daughter, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), and siblings Harper (Fallon Smythe), and Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara).

A band of smalltime hoods, the trio winds up in the GCPD’s crosshairs early in the pilot, along with Wayne’s adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), thanks to a crooked cop, a secret cabal and some very “wrong place at the wrong time” bad luck.

Obviously, they aren’t actually guilty (it would be kind of hard to root for Gen Z-ers who killed the Dark Knight), although it’s not like the youngins are squeaky clean, either. As we see in the above exclusive sneak peek from the immensely entertaining series premiere, the urchins prove crafty enough to realize that someone wants them dead before their transport to Blackgate prison reaches it destination and cunning enough to snag what she needs to stage an escape. What none of them know, however, is just how bad it’s about to get for them once they are on the run and being publicly called out by District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins).

And while Knights is a wholly original idea that is unrelated to the Arrowverse that previously dominated the CW’s schedule, it does at times feel like it could be the spiritual spinoff of Fox’s late, great Gotham. Obviously, they share the same crime-soaked city at the core of the action and are technically Batman shows without Batman, but there is also that level of subversive weirdness when it comes to the villains, as well as a similar sense of fun to the tweaked mythologies. And by the second episode, fans will also see a certain storyline touched upon on Gotham getting some major screen time and ruffling the feathers of our anti-heroes.

Gotham Knights, Series Premiere, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 9/8c, The CW