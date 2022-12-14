The CW Sets ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 3 and ‘Gotham Knights’ Series Premiere Dates

This March, Tuesdays are going to be Super on The CW.

The network has announced that heroes are taking over on Tuesday nights beginning on March 14, 2023. Superman & Lois, the network’s most-watched series of 2022, returns with its third season at 8/7c, followed by the debut of Gotham Knights at 9/8c.

“The new season of The CW’s biggest show Superman & Lois alongside our most exciting new series Gotham Knights will make Tuesdays a can’t-miss night of action,” said Brad Schwartz, President, Entertainment, The CW Network, in a statement. “With the iconic characters and gritty streets that everyone knows, fans will experience the best season yet of Superman & Lois and be introduced to a hunted group of crime fighters out for vengeance, following in Batman’s footsteps on Gotham Knights.”

The new season of Superman & Lois begins weeks after the defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But “the secret” can be isolating, with Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggling to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. Lois’ work-life balance is tested when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly, merciless foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Meanwhile, the Kent boys are pulled in opposite directions, with Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovering what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searching for purpose beyond the football field.

John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger’s past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Following their separation, Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. And since no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense but faces conflict in working with his grandson Jordan.

In Gotham Knights, Batman is dead, and without his protection, a powder keg has ignited Gotham City. Bruce Wayne’s adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman’s enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father; Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything; and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable.

The charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) and the GCPD are hot on their trail, so Turner will rely on allies, including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore) and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson).

Superman & Lois, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 8/7c, The CW

Gotham Knights, Series Premiere, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 9/8c, The CW