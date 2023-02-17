‘Blood & Treasure’ Canceled After 2 Seasons

There’s no more Blood & Treasure, just blood.

The action-adventure Paramount+ series has gotten the axe and will not return for a Season 3, according to TVLine. The news of Blood & Treasure‘s cancelation comes over four months after the Season 2 finale on the streamer, which picked it up from CBS once the network dropped the show after the first season.

Created by Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia and starring Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas, Blood & Treasure debuted on CBS in May 2019, with a second season greenlit midway through its initial run. Although it maintained solid ratings, the pandemic slowed down production for its follow-up season, which didn’t wrap until mid-December 2020. On the third anniversary of its series premiere, a release date for the second season was announced.

The globe-trotting action-adventure drama follows a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. Danny (Barr) is the former FBI agent specializing in stolen arts and antiquities, while Lexi (Pernas) is the resourceful art thief haunted by her checkered past. As they crisscross the world hunting their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a century’s old plot of Soviet conquest.

Season 2 ended with some closure, as Danny successfully petitioned a judge to pardon all of Dwayne Coleman’s (Michael James Shaw) illegal past actions, leading to a happy reunion with Dwayne and his family. Danny, Lexi, and Chuck (Mark Gagliardi) were then approached by a lawyer for the Reece estate, who came with a jaw-dropping trust that had been bequeathed to Danny.

Chuck (now a Vatican Intelligence member) then told everyone despite the Spirit Banner they chased all season being reclaimed, $10 million of stolen cash that was “inside” went missing. The episode concluded with Simon (James Callis) going to Costa Rican bank to deposit a sack full of money.