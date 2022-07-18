Due to CBS News’ coverage of the January 6 Committee Hearings there are a couple changes to the network’s schedule on Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22.

While Thursdays at 8/7c usually see the weekly eviction episode of Big Brother, that has been moved to the same time on Friday, July 22. That means that Secret Celebrity Renovation, which was supposed to premiere its second season at that time, will now return on Friday, July 29 at 8/7c.

Furthermore, CBS is going to feature a one-time special showing of the now-Paramount+ series Blood & Treasure on Friday, with the Season 2 premiere airing at 9/8c. (The series premiered its first season on CBS in May 2019, and the first two episodes of Season 2 are now streaming.) A rerun of Blue Bloods will air in the 10/9c slot.

As for CBS’ coverage of the House select committee’s public hearings on January 6, CBS Evening News Anchor and Managing Editor Norah O’Donnell will anchor live, special primetime coverage at 8/7c on Thursday, July 21. Joining O’Donnell for the CBS News Special Report are Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan, chief political analyst John Dickerson, chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues, and congressional correspondents Scott MacFarlane and Nikole Killion. Following the two-hour coverage, a repeat of CSI: Vegas will air at 10/9c (in the drama’s new time slot for fall 2022).