‘Blood & Treasure’: CBS Series Moving to Paramount+ for Season 2

The action-adventure series Blood & Treasure is moving from CBS to Paramount+ for the upcoming second season, which is set to premiere on Sunday, July 17.

As first reported by TVLine, the Matt Barr-starring drama will debut its 13-episode sophomore season on the streamer, starting with two episodes on premiere night. New episodes will drop weekly on Sundays.

Created by Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia, Blood & Treasure premiered on May 21, 2019, and was renewed for a second season in June 2019. However, production on Season 2 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the series was put on the backburner.

The series revolves around a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. As they crisscross the globe hunting their target, they unexpectedly find themselves in the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

Barr stars as former FBI agent Danny McNamara, who specializes in stolen arts and antiquities, while Sofia Pernas plays art thief Lexi Vaziri, who is tormented by the tragic loss of her father, which she blames on Danny. The series also stars James Callis (Battlestar Galactica), Katia Winter (Sleepy Hollow), Michael James Shaw (The Walking Dead), and Mark Gagliardi (The Venture Bros.).

See Also 'Tulsa King': Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for Sylvester Stallone Series The show follows a New York mafia capo exiled by his boss to set up shop in Oklahoma.

Deadline speculates that the drama is unlikely to be renewed for a third season, as Barr is set to lead the CW’s upcoming Walker: Independence, which was recently picked up to series.

Blood & Treasure is executive produced by Federman and Scaia, alongside Taylor Elmore, Ben Silverman, Marc Webb, Mark Vlasic, and Howard T. Owens. It is produced by CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content.

Blood & Treasure, Season 2, Premieres, Sunday, July 17, Paramount+