‘Dark Winds’ Finale, Dr. Pol’s 200th Milestone, History of the Colosseum, ‘Blood & Treasure’

AMC’s mystery series Dark Winds reaches a tense conclusion. The Incredible Dr. Pol celebrates its 200th episode of animal care with a two-hour retrospective. The History Channel brings Rome’s Colosseum back to life in an eight-part docuseries. After three years, the action-adventure romp Blood & Treasure returns, moving from CBS to Paramount+ for its second season.

AMC

Dark Winds

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: Mystical black magic, deadly greed and other dark impulses of the human soul have fueled this excellent adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s “Leaphorn & Chee” mysteries, recently renewed for a second season. In the suspenseful Season 1 finale, Navajo Police Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (the soulful Zahn McClarnon), former deputy/newly outed FBI agent Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and officer Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) face grave danger as they confront the Buffalo Society activist-killers and a surprise accomplice in their secret cave. Though justice comes at a tragic and morally ambiguous cost, this looks like the beginning of a memorable partnership between the veteran cop and his protégé.

National Geographic

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Special 7/6c

SATURDAY: Ahead of the lovable vet’s milestone 200th episode, a two-hour special retrospective (at 7/6c) relives many of the doc’s most memorable animal encounters. In the new episode, Dr. Pol tends to a racehorse with a damaged hoof, with other needy critters including a bull reindeer, a guinea fowl and a cute little dog with an eye injury.

Colosseum

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: An eight-part docuseries charts the rise and fall of the Roman Empire through the history of its most famed arena, the Colosseum, where slave-warrior gladiators battled to the death and emperors displayed their almighty power. With re-enactments and special effects bringing the Colosseum’s former glory to life, each episode focuses on a singular character from history. The series opens in 80 A.D. with a match between gladiators Priscus and Verus before a crowd of 50,000 spectators.

Gail Schulman/Paramount+

Blood & Treasure

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: Fans of the international caper action series, which first aired on CBS in the summer of 2019, have waited three years for a second season, and is now an increasingly common custom, the show finds a new home on the parent company’s streaming platform. Matt Barr (the upcoming Walker: Independence) and Sofia Pernas return as Danny, the former FBI agent, and art thief Lexi, who team up to travel the world in pursuit of a terrorist funding his evil deeds through purloined treasure.

Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Evil

SUNDAY: Another CBS transplant continues its terrific third season with a regrettably relatable episode in this social media-besieged age. In “The Demon of Algorithms,” a single mom turns to the team of paranormal/spiritual investigators to snoop around a viral app called TipTop—three guesses what this is parodying—when she fears its demonic agenda is terrorizing her family.

Inside Weekend TV: