Did You Follow ‘Magnum P.I.’ to NBC for Season 5? (POLL)

Magnum P.I. returns following its final Season 4 episode on CBS, making its debut on NBC for its fifth season. CBS canceled Magnum P.I. — a reboot of the same network’s 1980s crime drama starring Tom Selleck— in May 2022.

At the time, Magnum P.I. ranked as a Top 25 show in total viewers, according to Deadline. The same site later reported that CBS nixed the show amid challenging negotiations with Universal Television.

“Magnum, P.I. comes to us with a passionate fanbase already in place that we intend to nourish,” Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal, said in a press release.

Although the finale wrapped up some of the arcs of its characters nicely, there’s much more to explore with Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) now that they’ve finally hooked up. As first seen in a 15-second clip of the first episode — of the two showering with each other— they are now together.

In the first episode of the new season, Magnum and Higgins weigh the risks of pursuing a relationship after their moment in the finale. Meanwhile, Rick (Zackary Knighton) juggles being a new father and running La Mariana while Katsumoto (Tim Kang) tries to figure out his next move.

The episode begins with a relatively efficient “previously on” summarization of the previous seasons before showcasing Magnum’s (and Higgins’) new life together. “On paper, we really don’t make sense,” Higgins says to Magnum over coffee after their steamy shower. “The notion that opposites attract is a total myth” and that their partnership turned relationship is “inherently risky.” Magnum replies, “most things that are worth are” and is “willing to give it a chance.” Higgins agrees, and they clank mugs in agreement.

Although the drama of the program switching networks may bring some new eyes to the already popular program, that doesn’t mean all the previous folk will follow along. Some things change when shows switch networks, including dynamics and plot arcs — and it’s now on a new night! — and any changes at all could turn older fans off.

Did you check out the new episode of Magnum P.I. on NBC? Did you enjoy the episode? Does it feel different on the new network, or should the show have ended at the Season 4 finale?