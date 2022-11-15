Hilarie Burton Slams Candace Cameron Bure After ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments

Martin Holmes
2 Comments
Candace Cameron Bure and Hilarie Burton
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix; David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton has called out Candace Cameron Bure over her comments about “traditional marriages,” referring to the Full House star as a “bigot.”

Burton was responding to a recent Wall Street Journal interview, where Bure spoke about joining Great American Family and her vision for the fledgling network. At a time when the Hallmark Channel is expanding its diversity and inclusive storylines, Bure’s focus is putting Christianity back into Christmas movies.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure said of her decision to join the network, which is owned by former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Next month, Hallmark debuts The Holiday Sitter, its first original holiday movie focused on a same-sex couple. When asked if she expects her new channel to feature LGBTQ+ couples as leads in holiday movies, according to the WSJ, Bure said no. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she stated.

When posed the same question, Abbott answered more vaguely, noting, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'”

Burton took to Twitter on Monday, November 14, to respond to the article. “Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey,” she tweeted. “You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

She also took aim at Abbott, writing, “Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this shit out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a “trend”. That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

Bure exited Hallmark earlier this year to join Great American Family, where she is able to star in her choice of movies, in addition to producing religious titles under the Candance Cameron Bure Presents banner. For this season, the former co-host of The View produced the secular film Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, starring her former Full House castmate Andrea Barber.

