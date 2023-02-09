‘Spartacus’ Returning to Starz With Sequel Series From Creator Steven S. DeKnight

Starz is beefing up its catalog. After recently saving shows like Minx and Three Women, the network announced on February 9 that it’s also bringing Spartacus back to the small screen. Steven S. DeKnight is developing a Spartacus sequel series for Starz, which was the home for the original series’ four seasons.

DeKnight is the creator of the original series and serves as showrunner and executive producer for the new installation. As the network describes, the new Spartacus will be set in the aftermath of the defeat of Spartacus and his rebel army. The drama will depict a new tale of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome.

“It has been over a decade since Spartacus delighted international audiences, and we are thrilled to reimagine and expand this gripping, action-packed drama for our viewers today,” Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at STARZ, said in a statement. “Spartacus has deeply invested fans who are eager for its return, and we look forward to working with Steven on this exciting next chapter.”

“It’s such an incredible honor to be invited to return to the world of Spartacus and to be met with unbridled creative support from my colleagues at Starz and Lionsgate,” said DeKnight. “Together, we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter in this epic story.”

Spartacus: Blood and Sand is one of the network’s most successful titles, debuting in 2010. A prequel series followed it: Gods of the Arena, in 2011 and spurred two additional spinoffs, Spartacus: Vengeance in 2012 and Spartacus: War of the Damned in 2013. A decade later, the story will continue. A release date will be announced at a later time.

The original series starred Andy Whitfield in the title role, who died of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2011. Liam McIntyre replaced the actor while he was undergoing treatment and took over the role from there on out.

Other actors across the multiple shows include Lucy Lawless, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, John Hannah, Peter Mensah, Erin Cummings, Nick E. Tarabay, Manu Bennett, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Katrina Law, and more.

Lionsgate Television will produce Spartacus for Starz.

DeKnight got his start writing for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, going on to write, direct, and produce Angel, Smallville, and Dollhouse before creating and running the various Spartacus titles. He was the executive producer/showrunner for the Marvel/Netflix series Daredevil and Jupiter’s Legacy and director of the international feature film Pacific Rim: Uprising. DeKnight is also currently producing Queen Nzinga for Starz.