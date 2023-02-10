Streaming Romcoms, Early Look at ‘Last of Us,’ Bloody ‘Blue Bloods,’ Family Ties on ‘Shrinking’

Netflix

Your Place or Mine

Movie Premiere

Get your Valentine’s groove on with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in a romcom from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Aline Brosh McKenna. Reese is L.A.-based single-mom control freak Debbie, whose longtime best friend Peter (Ashton Kutcher) is a freewheeling New Yorker. When they swap homes and coasts for a week, Peter begins to realize his feelings for her just as she finds someone new (Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams). Triangle alert! The ace supporting cast includes Crazy Ex exes Rachel Bloom and Vella Lovell, with Zoë Chao, Shiri Appleby, Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn.

Prime Video

Somebody I Used to Know

The romcom parade continues with a movie starring and co-written by Community’s Alison Brie with husband Dave Franco (who also directs). She’s Ally, a TV producer retreating to her hometown where she reconnects with her first true love (Insecure’s Jay Ellis), but the sparks that fly are complicated by the fact that he’s engaged to a woman (Kiersey Clemons) who Ally also hits it off with. Triangle alert!

At Midnight

Movie Premiere

Yet another romcom, this one set south of the border at a posh Mexican hotel where actress Sophie (Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro) catches her boyfriend co-star (Anders Holm) cheating and rebounds with the hotel’s charming manager (Diego Boneta). Will their after-hours encounters lead to a happily ever after?

HBO

The Last of Us

9/8c

Figuring that much of the hit apocalyptic thriller’s fan base will be otherwise engaged Sunday night with the Super Bowl, HBO is making the fifth episode available early. And it’s a nail-biter, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) hiding from ruthless Kansas City resistance leader Kathleen (Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey) while they bond with “most wanted” Henry (Lamar Johnson) and his little brother Sam (Keivonn Montreal Woodard), who becomes Ellie’s new friend. This is the episode that poses the haunting question: “If you turn into a monster, is it still you inside?”

CBS

Blue Bloods

10/9c

The long-running police drama veers into Criminal Minds’ lane when Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) go on the hunt for a serial killer of young women. Elsewhere in the Reagan family, commissioner Frank (Tom Selleck) has a discipline problem with grandson Joe Hill (Will Hochman), who broke the protocol rules while working with a joint FBI task force.

Apple TV+

Shrinking

The terrific seriocomedy about therapists in pain introduces American Horror Story regular Lily Rabe as Meg, long estranged from her curmudgeonly father Paul (the wonderful Harrison Ford), who hopes to mend emotional fences while struggling with his Parkinson’s diagnosis. While he agonzies about opening up to her, widowed co-worker Jimmy (Jason Segel) tries—oh how he tries—to be a “cool dad” again with his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell), who isn’t buying it. Though she is warming up to new housemate Sean (Luke Tennie).

