‘The Madness’: Colman Domingo to Headline New Netflix Conspiracy Thriller

Netflix is teaming up with Colman Domingo for the forthcoming limited series The Madness.

The Emmy-winning actor known for Euphoria and Fear the Walking Dead will lead the conspiracy thriller from Chernin Entertainment’s first look deal. Domingo will take on the role of Muncie Daniels, a media pundit who must fight for his innocence and life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods.

As the walls begin to close in on him, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family, as well as his lost ideals, in order to survive the road ahead. The Madness will follow an eight-episode limited series format with The Laramie Project‘s Stephen Belber serving as creator of the series as he co-showruns with Justified‘s VJ Boyd.

The Madness is executive produced by Belber, Boyd, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kaitlin Dahill with Clément Virgo who directs alongside Quyen Tran and Jessica Lowrey.

“Stephen Belber and VJ Boyd thrive in creating suspense driven emotional stories that connect with broad audiences,” Jenno Topping, President, Chernin Entertainment shared in a statement. “We look forward to seeing them bring this timely conspiracy thriller to life and to continue our partnership with Netflix.”

Meanwhile, Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada shared, “The Madness is a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller — turning the genre on its head with its multi-layered characters, propulsive action and swift pace. We are proud to have such a powerhouse team assembled to bring this dynamic story to life for Netflix viewers around the world, and to continue producing great entertainment with team Chernin.”

Along with his roles in Euphoria and Fear the Walking Dead, Domingo’s other notable performances have included parts in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Zola, and Candyman, and he’ll appear in the upcoming iteration of The Color Purple. Stay tuned for more on The Madness as the series takes shape at Netflix.

