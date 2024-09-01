Fall 2024 TV is bringing with it a boatload of new streaming titles to enjoy, and we’ve compiled a list of some of the movies and shows we’re most looking forward to.

Cate Blanchett comes to TV in Alfonso Cuarón’s Disclaimer on Apple TV+. Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez team up for the Netflix film Emilia Pérez. Colman Domingo stars in the limited series The Madness, a conspiracy thriller about a political pundit. And Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along, the witch who became everyone’s instant obsession in WandaVision.

Get a look at what streaming services have in store this fall below.

