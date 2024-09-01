‘Disclaimer,’ ‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘The Madness’ & More New Must-See Streaming Shows & Movies

'Disclaimer,' 'Emilia Pérez,' 'The Madness'
Fall Preview
Apple TV+ ; Shanna Besson / PAGE 114 ; Amanda Matlovich / Netflix
Disclaimer, Emilia Pérez, The Madness

Fall 2024 TV is bringing with it a boatload of new streaming titles to enjoy, and we’ve compiled a list of some of the movies and shows we’re most looking forward to.

Cate Blanchett comes to TV in Alfonso Cuarón’s Disclaimer on Apple TV+. Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez team up for the Netflix film Emilia Pérez. Colman Domingo stars in the limited series The Madness, a conspiracy thriller about a political pundit. And Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along, the witch who became everyone’s instant obsession in WandaVision.

Get a look at what streaming services have in store this fall below.

Selena Gomez as Jessi in 'Emilia Pérez'
Shanna Besson / PAGE 114

Emilia Pérez

Premieres Wednesday, November 13, Netflix

In this audacious, genre-blending film directed by Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone), a ruthless Mexican cartel chief yearns to transition and live authentically as a woman. To do so, they enlist the help of tenacious attorney Rita (Zoe Saldaña) to fake their death and reinvent themself as Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón). Remarkably, the film unfolds partly through song and dance.

When she emerges as Emilia, the former crime boss longs to reconnect with her wife (Selena Gomez) and two children. With shades of Mrs. Doubtfire, Emilia returns to her family posing as a distant relative and aims to make amends for her misdeeds. Vacillating between melodrama and suspense, the film is a heartrending parable about the possibility of change, the aftershocks of violence and a full-throated celebration of being true to yourself. —Christopher Wallenberg

John David Washington as Boy Willie and Skylar Smith as Maretha in The Piano Lesson
David Lee / Netflix

The Piano Lesson

Premieres Friday, November 22, Netflix

Following his award-winning movies Fences and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Denzel Washington is producing another adaptation of an August Wilson play, this one set in Depression-era Pittsburgh’s Black community. The Netflix film is based on the acclaimed 2022 Broadway production and stars Denzel’s son John David Washington, reprising his role as Boy Willie Charles.

Hoping to buy some land, Boy Willie tries to convince his sister Berniece (Danielle Deadwyler) to sell a piano carved with designs of their formerly enslaved ancestors, but Berniece vows to keep the precious reminder of their tragic history. Samuel L. Jackson plays the siblings’ uncle. Making the movie a true family affair, Denzel’s son Malcolm Washington directed and worked on the adaptation, and the Oscar winner’s wife Pauletta Washington plays the siblings’ mother. —Ileane Rudolph

Martha Stewart in 'Martha' Netflix documentary
Netflix

Martha

Premieres Wednesday, October 30, Netflix

From her modeling youth through her days on Wall Street to dominating the world of all things elegant (with a five-month pit stop at a federal prison in West Virginia for insider trading), lifestyle maven Martha Stewart is spilling the tea in what Netflix is calling “the definitive documentary…as told by the icon herself.”

And while you may think you know the New Jersey native’s tale, thanks to countless cover stories, two campy TV movies starring Cybill Shepherd and those bawdy SNL skits, we’re pretty sure Oscar-nominated director R.J. Cutler (who helmed The September Issue, about Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and the fascinating Billie Eilish doc The World’s a Little Blurry) has managed to cook up another portrait of a strong, opinionated and talented woman. It’s as surprising and unexpected as Martha’s friendship with Snoop Dogg. And that’s a good thing. —Damian Holbrook

Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels in The Madness
Amanda Matlovich / Netflix

The Madness

Premieres Thursday, November 28, Netflix

Media pundits are accustomed to talking about the news, not becoming the news story itself. So, when one such talking head, Muncie Daniels, played by Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Fear the Walking Dead), stumbles on a brutal murder deep in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, it turns his life upside down after he’s framed for the murder of the person, who was a white supremacist.

With complex characters and kinetic action, “The Madness is a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller,” says Netflix executive Peter Friedlander. In the fast-paced eight-part limited series, created by Stephen Belber (The Laramie Project), Muncie finds himself desperately trying to prove his innocence — and fighting for his life — even as he also attempts to reconnect with his estranged family, and his lost ideals.

Domingo, who earned an Emmy for a guest turn on HBO’s Euphoria, has said this series is “about who we hope to be, uncovering our culture and society.” —Lisa Chambers

Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in Nobody Wants This
Stefania Rosini / Netflix

Nobody Wants This

Premieres Thursday, September 26, Netflix

In this Netflix rom-com — “more rom than com,” show creator Erin Foster says — Noah (Adam Brody The O.C.) and Joanne (Kristen Bell, The Good Place) seem like a great couple. They’re both cute, smart and witty, and they like ice cream. So what’s the problem? Well, Noah is a charming, earnest rabbi and Joanne’s a cynical, agnostic non-Jewish podcaster. Foster, the daughter of record producer David Foster, spun the series from her real-life journey to marriage. (Her husband, though from a religious Jewish immigrant family like Noah’s, is not a rabbi.)

At least at first, most of their relatives give the couple a thumbs-down, particularly Bina (Tovah Feldshuh), Noah’s mom, who prefers her son’s ex-girlfriend Rebecca (Emily Arlook). His absurdly self-confident older brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) worries about the challenges they’ll face, and Joanne’s sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) doesn’t want the relationship to interfere with expansion plans for their sex and dating podcast. “Is there a world where this works?” Noah asks after their first kiss. That will depend on whether viewers do actually want this. —Ileane Rudolph

Terrence Howard as Cadillac Richie, Samuel L. Jackson as Frank Moten, Michael James Shaw as Lamar of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Parrish Lewis / Peacock

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Premieres Thursday, September 5, Peacock

An infamous Atlanta crime and an all-star cast are on the card for this fascinating fact-based series, subtitled The Million Dollar Heist. Centered on Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback match against Jerry Quarry, the drama features Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Taraji P. Henson and her former Empire costar Terrence Howard as key players in an ill-fated heist that went down at a massive post-match bash.

Shaye Ogbonna, who created the series and co-showruns with Jason Horwitch, likens the piece to iconic classics such as Uptown Saturday Night and Coming to America. “Everybody in this [show], this world, is aspirational,” he says. “Everybody’s trying to level up, and for me, that is the embodiment of America.” —Damian Holbrook

Eddie Redmayne as the Jackal in The Day of the Jackal
Marcell Piti / Carnival Film & Television Limited

The Day of the Jackal

Premieres Thursday, November 7, Peacock

How do you breathe new life into Frederick Forsyth’s revered 1971 novel and the classic 1973 film? “We wanted to stay relatively faithful to the original book,” says executive producer Gareth Neame (The Gilded Age), who reconceived this thriller as a 10-part contemporary series about an English assassin (played by Eddie Redmayne) and “a cat-and-mouse situation involving a chase across many European locations.” That chase pulsates even stronger once the Jackal, a master of disguise, meets his match in intrepid MI6 agent Bianca Pullman (Lashana Lynch), who is hot on his trail.

Though the story is updated to the present day, there are nods to the original film, including “the relationship the Jackal has with the armorer who makes the special weapon he uses,” says Neame. “There are also some allusions to props and motor cars from the film.” Jim Halterman

Julia Garner as Terry Gionoffrio in Apartment 7A
Gareth Gatrell / Paramount+

Apartment 7A

Premieres Friday, September 27, Paramount+

Sometimes it’s hard not to mess with a classic. Case in point: Rosemary’s Baby, the 1968 horror film with Mia Farrow as a woman who, unknowingly and against her will, bears Satan’s child. One character who met an early and unfortunate end in that movie was Terry, a recovering drug addict living in the Bramford apartment building.

This new thriller film, a prequel to Rosemary, is also set in the Bramford in 1965, where we’ll learn about Terry’s background and what really happened to her. Terry, now played by Ozark’s Julia Garner, moves to New York City as a young dancer seeking fame and fortune. Regrettably, she cohabitates with the same, seemingly kind elderly couple who, we now know, were Rosemary’s meddlesome neighbors.

Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Teen (Joe Locke), Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), and Ali Ahn (Alice Wu-Gulliver) in Marvel Television's AGATHA ALL ALONG
Marvel Television

Agatha All Along

Premieres Wednesday, September 18, Disney+

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), the centuries-old baddie, lost her magic — and her sense of self — at the end of Marvel’s 2021 series WandaVision after Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch trapped her in a distorted spell. But it won’t last. Her grit and quick thinking will take the magic-less witch far in her journey down the Witches’ Road — a mystical plane where sorcerers are challenged and, if they survive, given the object of their desire.

Still, you can’t enter the Witches’ Road without a coven, and Agatha’s ragtag ensemble includes wannabe sorcerer Teen (Heartstopper’s Joe Locke), defensive protector Alice (The Diplomat’s Ali Ahn) and the havoc-seeking Rio (Aubrey Plaza). Something wicked this way comes! —Emily Aslanian

Cate Blanchett in Disclaimer
Apple TV+

Disclaimer

Premieres Friday, October 11, Apple TV+

Acclaimed documentarian Catherine Ravenscroft’s life is about to be tossed into a maelstrom. Frantically flipping through the pages of a self-published novel she mysteriously received, Catherine (Cate Blanchett) is gripped by a wave of nausea when she recognizes the salacious story as a thinly veiled chronicle of a long-buried chapter from her own past.

It’s an experience she’s kept hidden from her husband (Sacha Baron Cohen) and son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and it soon becomes clear that the person who sent the book is seeking vengeance for Catherine’s perceived role in a tragic death. This riveting seven-part series follows the bitter Stephen Brigstocke (Kevin Kline) as he gleefully pulls the threads to unravel Catherine’s carefully constructed life. How far will this go? The unsettling answer will leave you deeply disturbed. —Christopher Wallenberg

Charles Yu, Chloe Bennet, Jimmy O. Yang, and Ronny Chieng of Interior Chinatown
JSquared

Interior Chinatown

Premieres Tuesday, November 19, Hulu

“Ever since I was a boy, I’ve dreamt of being the hero. But that’s hard if you look like me. People don’t see you that way—if they see you at all,” says restless Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang) in this high-concept series about a young man trapped as a background character in a Law & Order-style police procedural called Black & White.

Inspired by Charles Yu’s award-winning novel, the series follows Willis as he tries to break free from the pigeonholing of his onscreen bit parts. He finds snarky encouragement from best friend Fatty (Ronny Chieng) and supports his parents as they mourn the disappearance of his kung fu–expert brother. After Willis witnesses a woman being abducted, an Asian American detective (Chloe Bennet) clues him into a gangland conspiracy in Chinatown. Can he help unravel the criminal scheme and finally seize the spotlight? —Christopher Wallenberg

