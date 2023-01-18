‘Luther,’ ‘Murder Mystery 2’ & More Titles Make Netflix 2023 Film Lineup
Netflix is asking viewers to reach for their calendars as the streamer unveils its 2023 movie slate filled with exciting new originals, sequels, and follow-up films.
Whether you’re into dramas, rom-coms, sci-fi thrillers, international escapades, or family adventures, there’s something for every kind of viewer included in the schedule. Among the notable titles are original sequels such as the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston re-team for Murder Mystery 2, as well as the Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction 2.
And Zack Snyder‘s space fantasy Rebel Moon offers plenty of grandeur for streamers to dive into. Meanwhile, Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali gear up to star in Sam Esmail‘s thriller Leave the World Behind, and Idris Elba reprises his titular role for the highly-anticipated Luther: The Fallen Sun.
If romantic comedies are your thing, the Valentine’s Day-timed Your Place or Mine starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher is sure to do the trick. And there’s also A Family Affair starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King. For viewers seeking something a little more badass, try The Mother which features Jennifer Lopez as an assassin. Kevin Hart is also getting feisty with an international heist in F. Gary Gray’s Lift.
Also among the star-studded lineup of movies is Gal Gadot‘s action flick Heart of Stone and They Cloned Tyrone starring John Boyega and Jamie Foxx. As for the platform’s Stranger Things favorite Millie Bobby Brown, she’s set to feature alongside Angela Bassett and Robin Wright in the film Damsel. And Pain Hustlers has a strong cast in Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, and Jay Duplass among others.
These are just a few of the movies being teased in a new trailer featuring clips from Netflix’s 2023 movie slate. Check out the video above, and scroll down for a peek at the tentative schedule for release dates and more.
Films Coming to Netflix in 2023:
January 20
Jung_E
January 27
You People
January 31
Pamela, A Love Story
February 3
True Spirit
February 8
Bill Russell: Legend
February 10
Your Place or Mine
February 24
We Have a Ghost
March 10
Luther: Fallen Sun
March 17
The Magician’s Elephant
March 31
Murder Mystery 2
April 27
A Tourists Guide to Love
May 12
The Mother
June 16
Extraction 2
July 21
They Cloned Tyrone
August 11
Heart of Stone
August 25
Lift
October 13
Damsel
October 27
Pain Hustlers
November 10
The Killer
November 17
A Family Affair
November 22
Leo
December 8
Leave the World Behind
December 22
Rebel Moon
Spring 2023 (*Note: These titles don’t have exact premiere dates yet)
Chupa
Kill Boksoon
Summer 2023 (*Note: These titles don’t have exact premiere dates yet)
Happiness for Beginners
The Perfect Find
Fall 2023 (*Note: These titles don’t have exact premiere dates yet)
Love At First Sight
Nyad
Players
Spaceman
Additional Titles Arriving in 2023 (*Note: These titles don’t have exact premiere dates yet)
The Archies
Best. Christmas. Ever.
Carga Maxima (Overhaul)
Chakda ‘Xpress
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Choose Love
The Deepest Breath
Maestro
Monkey Man
The Monkey King
Nimona
The Out-Laws
Reptile
Rustin
Shirley
Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film
Victim/Suspect