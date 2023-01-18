‘Luther,’ ‘Murder Mystery 2’ & More Titles Make Netflix 2023 Film Lineup

Netflix is asking viewers to reach for their calendars as the streamer unveils its 2023 movie slate filled with exciting new originals, sequels, and follow-up films.

Whether you’re into dramas, rom-coms, sci-fi thrillers, international escapades, or family adventures, there’s something for every kind of viewer included in the schedule. Among the notable titles are original sequels such as the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston re-team for Murder Mystery 2, as well as the Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction 2.

And Zack Snyder‘s space fantasy Rebel Moon offers plenty of grandeur for streamers to dive into. Meanwhile, Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali gear up to star in Sam Esmail‘s thriller Leave the World Behind, and Idris Elba reprises his titular role for the highly-anticipated Luther: The Fallen Sun.

If romantic comedies are your thing, the Valentine’s Day-timed Your Place or Mine starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher is sure to do the trick. And there’s also A Family Affair starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King. For viewers seeking something a little more badass, try The Mother which features Jennifer Lopez as an assassin. Kevin Hart is also getting feisty with an international heist in F. Gary Gray’s Lift.

Also among the star-studded lineup of movies is Gal Gadot‘s action flick Heart of Stone and They Cloned Tyrone starring John Boyega and Jamie Foxx. As for the platform’s Stranger Things favorite Millie Bobby Brown, she’s set to feature alongside Angela Bassett and Robin Wright in the film Damsel. And Pain Hustlers has a strong cast in Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, and Jay Duplass among others.

These are just a few of the movies being teased in a new trailer featuring clips from Netflix’s 2023 movie slate. Check out the video above, and scroll down for a peek at the tentative schedule for release dates and more.

Films Coming to Netflix in 2023:



January 20

Jung_E

January 27

You People

January 31

Pamela, A Love Story

February 3

True Spirit

February 8

Bill Russell: Legend

February 10

Your Place or Mine

February 24

We Have a Ghost

March 10

Luther: Fallen Sun

March 17

The Magician’s Elephant

March 31

Murder Mystery 2

April 27

A Tourists Guide to Love

May 12

The Mother

June 16

Extraction 2

July 21



They Cloned Tyrone

August 11

Heart of Stone

August 25

Lift

October 13

Damsel

October 27

Pain Hustlers

November 10

The Killer

November 17

A Family Affair

November 22

Leo

December 8

Leave the World Behind

December 22

Rebel Moon

Spring 2023 (*Note: These titles don’t have exact premiere dates yet)

Chupa

Kill Boksoon

Summer 2023 (*Note: These titles don’t have exact premiere dates yet)

Happiness for Beginners

The Perfect Find

Fall 2023 (*Note: These titles don’t have exact premiere dates yet)

Love At First Sight

Nyad

Players

Spaceman

Additional Titles Arriving in 2023 (*Note: These titles don’t have exact premiere dates yet)

The Archies

Best. Christmas. Ever.

Carga Maxima (Overhaul)

Chakda ‘Xpress

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Choose Love

The Deepest Breath

Maestro

Monkey Man

The Monkey King

Nimona

The Out-Laws

Reptile

Rustin

Shirley

Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film

Victim/Suspect