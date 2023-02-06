‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown’s Daughter Gwendlyn Shares Why She Thinks He ‘Changed’

There have been a lot of changes in the life of Sister Wives star Kody Brown over the past year, including separations from three of his four wives. But there have also been personality changes.

Kody’s 21-year-old daughter, Brown, touched on some of these changes during her weekly YouTube recap of the TLC reality series. She explained that her father’s demeanor started to change around the time many of his 18 children reached adulthood.

“He really has changed,” Gwendlyn said when a fan asked about her dad. “The reason I think he started changing is because his kids used to be young and easily manipulated, and I think he found it easier to talk to them [when they were younger]. We weren’t as opinionated.”

Gwendlyn’s mother, Christine Brown, was the first of Kody’s four wives to announce she was leaving the polygamist family. And Gwendlyn has stuck by her mom’s decision. In a recent recap, she referenced comments Kody made about how Christine allegedly turned the kids against him.

“That’s not true. We were the ones who convinced my mom, or not really convinced her, but we probably dislike our father more than she does,” Gwendlyn said.

Kody has 18 children in total, six with Christine, and has previously blamed their mothers for his strained relationship with the kids.

“It’s not fair for him to blame it on my mom when he’s the one that’s not showing up,” Gwendlyn stated. “I probably am the worst one in the situation because I complained all the time about how my dad hadn’t shown up… it’s definitely not my mom. It was most likely, if anyone was feeding information to her, it was probably me.”

Meanwhile, Christine recently revealed she had started dating again following her split from Kody.

Sister Wives, Sundays, 10/9c, TLC