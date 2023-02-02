On Wednesday, February 1, Bachelor Nation got a big dose of some fresh gossip when Rachel Recchia posted a video with her ex, and now Susie Evans‘ ex as well, on TikTok.

The clip featured none other than Clayton Echard, who some of you may remember did not leave his season on The Bachelor on the best of terms with Recchia. Judging from the posted TikTok clip, they’ve come a long way since Clayton told Recchia and fellow finalists Gabby Windey and Susie, that he was falling in love with them. Not only that, he had sex with both Windey and Recchia in the Fantasy Suites.

In the video, previous Bachelorette Michelle Young mouths along to a sound that asks, “Are you going to tell me what’s going on?”

“I would,” Rachel lip-syncs to the audio, “but I think explaining it might give us both an aneurysm.”



@Kennamarie hilariously comments, “*cue Chris Harrison voice* this will be the most dramatic plot twist… ever!” @NadiaRuano adds, “Gabby would never..”

To get Bachelor Nation even more riled up (if that’s even possible) Rachel, Clayton, and Michelle were on a trip with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Blake Horstmann and his girlfriend, Giannina Gibelli.

Echard also shared a video on his Instagram Story. He featured each person and he said, “Hey, guys, it’s me hanging with my friends. A little breakfast action.” But when the camera landed on Rachel, he remarked, “Oooooo.” This Instagram story has since been replaced with Echard bidding farewell to another of his loves.. an expired Chipolte card.

