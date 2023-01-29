Annie Wersching Remembered by Celebrities and Colleagues: ‘A Ray of Sunshine’

Following Annie Wersching’s death, celebrities and colleagues of the 45-year-old are sharing their memories on social media.

Wersching died of cancer on Sunday, January 29, after being diagnosed in 2020, according to Deadline.

She leaves behind a husband and three children — as well as a prolific TV filmography that includes roles on 24, Bosch, Castle, Star Trek: Picard, The Rookie, and General Hospital.

“Just found out my dear friend Annie Wersching passed away,” tweeted Neil Druckmann, who co-created the video game The Last of Us, in which Wersching voiced and provided motion capture for Tess. “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Jeffrey Pierce, who voiced Tommy in the game and plays Perry in the HBO adaptation, tweeted, “Damn. Stunned to hear of Annie Wersching’s passing. The real deal. The OG Tess. Heartbreaking for those she left behind.”

Wersching’s Timeless costar Abigail Spencer tweeted a link to the GoFundMe set up for the late actress’ family. “We love you, #AnnieWersching. You will be deeply missed,” she wrote. “Please, #Timeless community, donate whatever you can to support Annie’s husband Steve [and] their boys as they transition through this very painful time.”

Another job had Wersching play Damon and Stefan’s mother on The Vampire Diaries, as co-creator Julie Plec highlighted on Twitter. “So sad to hear this,” Plec tweeted on Sunday. “I became a fan from 24 and was lucky to be able to have Annie play mama to two of the hottest vamps in town. … R.I.P. Annie, you wonderful soul.”

And Wersching’s costars from Marvel’s Runaways also honored their former colleague. “My dear, sweet friend Annie Wersching passed away this morning,” tweeted actor Kevin Weisman. “Truly the most talented, funny, considerate actor, friend, human. Incredible mom to three sweet boys. Please consider helping them out any way you can. Much love.”

Ever Carradine, another Runaways star and the organizer of the GoFundMe campaign for Wersching’s family, eulogized her friend on Instagram. “We lost a ray of sunshine this morning. I [love] you @anniewersching and hope you’re dancing with your beloved mama while watching over your sweet boys. I’m so lucky to have been your friend.”