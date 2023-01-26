Alan Cumming is a “Bed and Breakfast Host from Hell” in a new sizzle reel for Peacock‘s addictive new reality series The Traitors.

The unscripted competition show offers viewers entertainment in the form of nail-biting psychological adventures in which treachery and deceit are, in fact, “The name of the game.” Playing with the competitors’ minds is Cumming who leans into his Scottish origins to helm the game.

Based on the wildly popular Dutch series of the same name, The Traitors has already become a favorite among viewers as 20 contestants made up of reality stars come together to complete a series of challenges with the goal of earning a cash prize. The only catch is that three of the contestants coined “the traitors” will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants who are coined “the faithful.”

“I’m like a less butch Agatha Christie in a more fabulous outfit,” Cumming remarks in the sizzle, above. He also teases, “There’s more backstabbing in this place than in a Shakespearean tragedy.”

And get ready to be “murdered” by Cumming and his delivery of the word in a mini-supercut of him delivering the line back-to-back. Having kicked off on January 12, the 10-episode season is in full swing and features favorites from shows like Survivor, Big Brother, and Below Deck including Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, Kate Chastain, Kyle Cooke, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Rachel Reilly, Christian De La Torre, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani, and Amanda Clark.

If you’re loving the game, you’re sure to enjoy the sizzle above, and even if you have yet to check out this fun new series, let this be the tease to convince you. The Traitors is executive produced for television by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Tim Harcourt, and Jack Burgess, and produced by Studio Lambert.

Catch the video, above, and tune in each week to see how The Traitors plays out on Peacock.

The Traitors, New Episodes, Thursdays, Peaocock