It’s time to meet the cast of contestants of Peacock’s new psychological reality competition series. The 10 episodes of The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming, will drop on January 12, 2023.

Based on the popular Dutch series of the same name, The Traitors is set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands. Twenty larger-than-life personalities come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. Plus, three of the contestants coined “the traitors” will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined “the faithful.”

The reality stars and celebrity contestants competing are: Arie Luyendyk Jr. (The Bachelor/The Bachelorette), Brandi Glanville (RHOBH), Cirie Fields (Survivor), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kyle Cooke (Summer House), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), Ryan Lochte (Olympian), and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor).

Joining the celebrities for a game of alliances, deception, and “murder” are: Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer), Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager), Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services), Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst), Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager), Geraldine Moreno (Actress), Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive), Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist), Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor), and Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse).

“Studio Lambert has truly captured lightning in a bottle with our latest competition series The Traitors. We can’t wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate ‘whodunit’,” Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal said in a statement.

Added Stephen Lambert, Studio Lambert, CEO, “In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than our very own Scot, Alan Cumming.”

The series is produced by Studio Lambert Scotland with SVP Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Jack Burgess and Sam Rees Jones serving as executive producers. Sharon Vuong, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Development will oversee for NBCUniversal.

The Traitors, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Peacock