‘The Traitors’ Hosted by Alan Cumming Sets Premiere Date, Plus Meet the Celebrity Contestants (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Arie Luyendyk Jr., Alan Cumming, and Brandi Glanville for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

It’s time to meet the cast of contestants of Peacock’s new psychological reality competition series. The 10 episodes of The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming, will drop on January 12, 2023.

Based on the popular Dutch series of the same name, The Traitors is set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands. Twenty larger-than-life personalities come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. Plus, three of the contestants coined “the traitors” will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined “the faithful.”

The reality stars and celebrity contestants competing are: Arie Luyendyk Jr. (The Bachelor/The Bachelorette), Brandi Glanville (RHOBH), Cirie Fields (Survivor), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kyle Cooke (Summer House), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), Ryan Lochte (Olympian), and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor).

Joining the celebrities for a game of alliances, deception, and “murder” are: Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer), Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager), Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services), Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst), Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager), Geraldine Moreno (Actress), Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive), Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist), Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor), and Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse).

“Studio Lambert has truly captured lightning in a bottle with our latest competition series The Traitors. We can’t wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate ‘whodunit’,” Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal said in a statement.

'The Traitors': Alan Cumming to Host Psychological Reality Competition on Peacock
Related

'The Traitors': Alan Cumming to Host Psychological Reality Competition on Peacock

Added Stephen Lambert, Studio Lambert, CEO, “In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than our very own Scot, Alan Cumming.”

The series is produced by Studio Lambert Scotland with SVP Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Jack Burgess and Sam Rees Jones serving as executive producers. Sharon Vuong, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Development will oversee for NBCUniversal.

The Traitors, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 12, 2023, Peacock

Alan Cumming for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Alan Cumming (Host)

Arie Luyendyk Jr. for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette)

Brandi Glanville for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Brandi Glanville (RHOBH)

Cirie Fields for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Cirie Fields (Survivor)

Cody Calafiore for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Cody Calafiore (Big Brother)

Kate Chastain for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Kate Chastain (Below Deck)

Kyle Cooke for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

Rachel Reilly for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother)

Reza Farahan for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

Ryan Lochte for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Ryan Lochte (Olympian)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor)

Amanda Clark for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse)

Andie Thurmond for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services)

Anjelica Conti for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist)

Azra Valani for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor)

Christian De La Torre for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer)

Geraldine Moreno for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Geraldine Moreno (Actress)

Michael Davidson for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager)

Quentin Jiles for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst)

Robert “Bam” Nieves for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive)

Shelbe Rodriguez for 'The Traitors'
Peacock

Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager)

The Traitors

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Taylor Kinney in 'Chicago Fire'
1
‘Chicago Fire’ Bosses Tease a ‘Helpless Severide’ in Fall Finale
Bill Cosby
2
Bill Cosby Sued for Sexual Assault by Former ‘Cosby Show’ Actors
Matt Czuchry in 'The Resident'
3
‘The Resident’ Boss Breaks Down the ‘Perfect Fall Finale Moment’
Katrina Law, Gary Cole, Sean Murray, LL Cool J, and Chris O'Donnell in 'NCIS'verse Crossover
4
‘NCIS’verse Crossover Promo Teases Action & Danger of Event (VIDEO)
Ellen Pompeo, Noah Schnapp, Mariska Hargitay at People's Choice Awards 2022
5
People’s Choice Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners