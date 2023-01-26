Will Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes’ Get Axed by ABC? Here’s What’s Happening

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ fate remains up in the air as ABC executives struggle to decide the appropriate punishment following an internal investigation into the Good Morning America pair’s relationship.

The GMA3: What You Need To Know hosts were benched back in December after news of their affair became public, leading to them officially disclosing their romantic relationship to the network. The couple was taken off the air while an investigation took place into the nature of their relationship and what, if any, punishment should be given.

According to People, a source told the publication, “A lot of higher ups at the show think they should be fired. But the problem is they can’t fire them, so they’re really in trouble and trying to figure it out.”

It’s been almost two months since Robach and Holmes were taken off the air, and according to another People insider, the pair think “the situation sucks.”

The couple had reportedly been an item for most of 2022 before the news of their relationship reached the tabloid press. Both Robach and Holmes are said to have separated from their respective spouses — Robach married actor Andrew Shue in 2010, while Holmes married lawyer Marilee Fiebig that same year.

Earlier this month, a source told People, “While it is unlikely [Robach and Holmes] will return in the capacity they were in — the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return — there are still open lines of communication, and further discussions are being had about what will happen.”

GMA3 has continued to rotate hosts in Robach and Holmes’ absence.

GMA3, Weekdays, 1 pm et, ABC