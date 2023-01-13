It was initially reported earlier on Friday, January 13, that Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were “out” at GMA3 following an investigation into their relationship issued by ABC. Now, an ABC spokesperson is clearing the air, saying Robach and Holmes have not been terminated from the morning news show.

A source told Us Weekly that “Amy and T.J are out, a decision has been made,” adding that “the network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.” The on-air pair were involved in a romantic relationship behind the scenes. They disclosed their romance to the network in December and were subsequently benched on December 5, pending an investigation into possible work policy violations. They wouldn’t return until the inquiry was complete.

On January 13, another source told Page Six it was unlikely they would return to the morning news show, saying the anchors reportedly “hired lawyers to deal with [negotiating].”

“They have not been terminated yet, but I don’t expect T.J. to be on again,” the source said. “They do want Amy to stay and be a part of things there, but likely not on GMA3.”

A report from People said the investigation is nearly complete.

“There are no negotiations about their future,” the source says. “ABC is completing their investigation.”

“While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in — the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return — there are still open lines of communication, and further discussions are being had about what will happen,” the source added.

An ABC spokesperson spoke with E! News to clarify things, saying that no decision has been made about Robach and Holmes’ futures at the network.

Despite the various reports, it seems the investigation and a decision surrounding its findings are still ongoing. ABC News president Kim Godwin told employees in a December 12 internal memo obtained by E! News that she understands “the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News.”

“It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism,” she added.

Until a final decision has been made about Robach and Holmes’ employment, GMA3 will continue to rotate hosts.