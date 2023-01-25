‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 3 Premiere Date Announced by Netflix

Netflix is set to bring all the post-marriage drama of Love Is Blind Season 3 with new episodes of After the Altar arriving on the streamer on Friday, February 10.

The third season of the hit reality dating series saw two of the five featured couples make it past the altar, and now viewers will get to see how those couples are handling things months after the fact. Is married life all they expected? Or have their romantic dreams turned into a neverending nightmare?

“A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships,” reads the show’s official synopsis. “Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza. Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?”

Season 3 saw two couples exchange vows, Brennon & Alex and Colleen & Matt. A third couple, SK & Raven came close to getting hitched until SK decided to ditch his bride-to-be at the last minute — the pair continued to date after the show; however, they split up last November after SK was accused of cheating.

Several Love Is Blind couples have divorced or broken up over the past couple of years, but are still at least a couple of marriages going strong, including Season 1’s Lauren & Cameron and Amber & Matthew.

The upcoming three-part series is executive produced by Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, and Brent Gauches. Kinetic Content produces.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Season 3, Premieres, Friday, February 10, Netflix