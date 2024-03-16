[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion.]

After the dramatic and emotional Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13, Jeramey Lutinski, one of this season’s “villains,” took to social media to defend a fellow contestant, Trevor Sova, who sparked his own controversy when unearthed text screenshots implied he was in a secret relationship while filming Season 6. Trevor confirmed the texts were real during the reunion.

On his Instagram story, Jeramey posted a clip from the reunion when Trevor was being questioned by co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey about the allegations that he had a girlfriend while the show was filming. He called out Nick’s comment, “We know you asked to leave, you can leave now,” and gave his own response.

“Correct, when he came on stage he was clearly shook,” Jeramey wrote in his post. “Also, before the texts were shown he said he was not mentally able to handle it at the moment. Instead of letting him go then, he had to sit through it. Except that whole part is missing. Mental health is a real thing people.”

Love Is Blind fans originally fell in love with Trevor when they were first introduced to him in the pods. When Chelsea Blackwell, his strongest connection, ended up picking another man to get engaged to, fans were devastated, with some even taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to write, “Protect Trevor at all costs!” But when it was later rumored that Trevor had a secret girlfriend back at home the entire time, he became another Love is Blind villain.

Nick and Vanessa directly addressed the text allegations by reading the text messages between him and his now-ex girlfriend, Natalia Marrero, out loud. The texts produced audible gasps among the live studio audience, which included former stars of the reality dating show.

He had written her, “I love you so much honey. I’m excited for it but more excited to get back to you after and start our life together,” and, “I love you more than anything in this world. And I’m going to marry you.”

Trevor owned up to being in love with this person, but said he had never asked, “Will you be my girlfriend?” Nick called out the contradiction, saying that the lack of a label doesn’t matter when you’re telling someone you love them and are going to marry them. Trevor said that he and his former partner were “toxic” and added, “I did come here for good and bad reasons. I can’t take back that I went on the show. I’m glad I went on the show because it taught me a lot about myself.”

Although Jeramey is the one defending Trevor’s mental health, he is still considered to be one of the villains for this season for the way he treated his now ex-fiancée, Laura Dadisman. Although he ultimately proposed to Laura, Jeramey had made a strong connection with another woman, Sarah Ann Bick, in the pods. When it was revealed that Jeramey had stayed up with Sarah Ann until 5 a.m. one night after having moved in with Laura, the two ended their engagement.

Jeramey and Sarah Ann confirmed at the reunion that they are dating and currently live together, but it’s been a rocky road.

