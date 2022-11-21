‘Love is Blind’ Stars SK and Raven Split Following Cheating Allegations

Another Love is Blind couple is no more as Season 3 stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have decided to go their separate ways amid allegations of cheating.

Alagbada confirmed the split in a statement posted to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 20, noting the infidelity accusations and “on-going legal proceedings.” Ross later reshared the statement on her own Instagram Story.

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple’s statement read. “Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.”

“Thank you for following our love story and believing in us,” the statement continued. “This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

Alagbada and Ross met during the third season of the popular Netflix dating series, where contestants communicate via pods, unable to see who exactly they’re talking to until they agree to get engaged. The pair connected during the season and agreed to get engaged; however, when it came to their wedding day, Alagbada turned down the marriage proposal.

Despite the sad ending in the season finale, the former couple gave fans a surprise at the reunion special when they revealed they were still together. However, earlier this month, two women posted to TikTok claiming to have been romantically involved with Alagbada during his time dating Ross.

“Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he’s actually on the show Love Is Blind, and that he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl right now,” said one of the women in a since-deleted post (via Buzzfeed).

After the allegations came to light, Ross removed almost all of her posts with Alagbada from her Instagram page.

