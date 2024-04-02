Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Love Is Blind history has been made! Season 1 alum Giannina Gibelli has given birth to a son, her first child with boyfriend Blake Horstmann. The couple revealed that their baby, Heath Orion Horstmann, was born on March 29, 2024. Heath is officially the first Love Is Blind baby!

“His first breath took ours away,” Giannina and Blake captioned a series of Instagram photos from Heath’s delivery. “Everyone is home happy and healthy — his pregnancy and birth were a dream come true… Our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better. Thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him… We’re parents!” The new dad also gushed in the comments, “Best day of my life.”

Giannina revealed to Us Weekly that baby Heath is “his father’s twin! There are so many similarities it’s adorable to see them light up in each other. As far as personality goes, he’s an Aries like his mama so we’ll see, he just might be the perfect mix of both of us.”

Giannina and Blake have had a memorable love story in just a few years. After Love Is Blind Season 1 didn’t lead to everlasting love, Giannina appeared on the Paramount+ series All Star Shore. That’s where she met Blake, who had previously looked for romance on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

The couple publicly confirmed their romance in June 2022. They revealed they were expecting their first child together in November 2023.

Just weeks before giving birth, Giannina was one of the special guests of the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion with Blake. “Apart from almost being sent into labor because this reunion was TOO spicy, I have the most incredible memory of this full circle moment with my man and my baby. Who would’ve thought running away from your own wedding would lead to this?!” Giannina quipped on Instagram.

Now that they’ve welcomed their baby boy, could a wedding be on the horizon? Giannina and Blake haven’t ruled it out. “I’m definitely not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with him,” Giannina revealed to E! News in 2022. “I think the feeling’s mutual and I would be the happiest person in the entire world, but no rush. Everything has its own time and needs to develop naturally, but honestly, I’m good. This is it. This is it for me.”