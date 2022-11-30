Love Is Blind Season 2 stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are officially divorced. After announcing their split in August, Iyanna filed for divorce in October 2022 citing “irreconcilable differences.” The Netflix alum shared snippets of a divorce party thrown by close friends on TikTok earlier this week, but Iyanna shared a heartbreaking video on November 29 showing she’s celebrating her self-care while still grieving the end of her one-year marriage.

“People laugh at how long we were married,” she said through tears. “My expectations made it real. My hope made it real. My effort made it real. My tears made it real. I’m crying for the girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage when I was so hopeful and had less baggage. I was optimistic, and I was healed. I’m crying for that marriage that I thought could work. I’m crying for the man I believed he was — the man he convinced me he was in the beginning.”

@iyanna.amor I love that man. Of course I can only speak to my experience and I hope that Jarrette can grow to be truly vulnerable amongst those he’s loves. I do not regret it but instead will and am learning from it. As I continue to process, I’m sure I’ll share more about my marriage on my podcast but for now, I wanted to share to those who may relate. For anyone else going through a divorce, a breakup, or just general grief, it’s okay. It’s okay to feel, it’s okay to process, and it’s okay to lean on those closest to you. Every experience was meant to teach, prune, and stretch. Embrace it. ♬ original sound – Iyanna McNeely

Iyanna and Jarrette met in the Love Is Blind Season 2 pods. Jarrette initially proposed to Mallory Zapata, who rejected his offer. Iyanna was wary of committing to Jarrette because she felt second-best to Mallory and doubted Jarrette’s ability to fully invest in their relationship, but they left the pods engaged and ended the season married nonetheless. Their marriage was not an easy one. And the release of Love Is Blind: After the Altar made Iyanna have to relive the painful memories of their marriage falling apart.

During Season 2, Iyanna frequently expressed her anxiety about being filmed and her fear that the show was rushing connections. She and Jarrette both received flack on social media, which they each handled differently. Iyanna had a harder time looking away from the negativity, though.

“I should’ve [done] what Jarrette did and turned off the comments to begin with,” she said during an August 2022 episode of her Feel in the Blank podcast following their split announcement. “But I just couldn’t help myself, and by the end of that day, I went to sleep crying.” In her TikTok above, Iyanna reiterates that there was real love behind the scenes.

“In between all that very scheduled filming, there was good moments in there. There was connections. And then, cameras left and sh*t hit the wall,” she explained. “But don’t get it twisted. I may be crying and I may be sad right now, but I’m happy that I’m moving forward. I’m happy that I’m out of something that no longer works for me, something that drained the life out of me. It makes you question yourself. I question my judgment.”

The saddest part came when the reality star asked herself, “If my own husband couldn’t see the value in me, then what the f***?” But she reframed the sadness, saying, “I release it. I don’t have to hold those expectations anymore. I don’t have to keep pouring into someone that doesn’t have the capacity to pour back” Now, she’s moving on to “a new chapter. Really a whole new book. It’s a good thing.”

