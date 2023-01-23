Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 23-29.

Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne teaming up for a TV show? Of course Poker Face (January 26 on Peacock), following Lyonne’s Charlie, who can tell when someone is lying, as she solves crimes, tops our list this week. Also premiering is Shrinking (January 27 on Apple TV+), starring Jason Segel as a grieving therapist who breaks the rules and tells his clients exactly what he thinks and Harrison Ford as his boss.

Arriving on streaming this week are two new films. On Netflix is You People (January 27), starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and following a new couple and their families dealing with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations, and generational differences. And then over on Paramount+, you’ll be able to howl again with Teen Wolf: The Movie (January 26), featuring many returning cast members from the original series, including Tyler Posey as alpha Scott McCall and somehow bringing back Allison (Crystal Reed) from the dead!

Meanwhile, 9-1-1: Lone Star returns for its fourth season (January 24 on FOX) with some weird weather, an Owen (Rob Lowe) looking for dragons to slay, and guest star D.B. Woodside in need of rescuing. And Law & Order: SVU (January 26 on NBC) might feature a moment between former partners Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) that fans have been waiting decades for.

Returning to our list from last week is Accused (was #2).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.