‘Shrinking’: Harrison Ford & Jason Segal Comedy Series Releases First Teaser (VIDEO)

Harrison Ford will be starring in one of his first major television roles alongside Jason Segel in Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, 2023.

The streamer revealed the first teaser (watch below) for the series, which follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he soon finds himself making massive, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own.

Shrinking also stars Christa Miller (Head of the Class), Jessica Williams (Love Life), Michael Urie (Single All The Way), Luke Tennie (Players), and Lukita Maxwell (Generation).

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The short teaser sees the cast members bouncing on a trampoline as their pained and confused expressions turn to joy and laughter, all while Kid Cudi‘s “Pursuit of Happiness” plays in the background. Ford, who is also set to star in Paramount+’s upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1923, appears at the end of the clip as he walks by the trampoline and gives Segel a look of disgust.

Shrinking was created by Segel, Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein. It is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions, with Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer serving as executive producers.

The series marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Segel, following his starring role in the film The Sky is Everywhere. It’s also the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence, and Warner Bros. Television, alongside the hit comedy Ted Lasso and the upcoming drama series Bad Monkey.

Check our more first look images below.

Shrinking, Premieres, Friday, January 27, 2023, Apple TV+