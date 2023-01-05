You can’t lie to Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) in filmmaker Rian Johnson’s television debut. And if you love his Knives Out and the sequel Glass Onion, chances are you’re going to enjoy Poker Face (premiering Thursday, January 26 with four episodes), just based on the new trailer.

In the new video, you can get a peek at the star-studded lineup of guest stars joining Lyonne in the mystery-of-the-week series: Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Micheal Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.

“What’s it like, always knowing the truth,” Brody’s character asks. “There’s nothing mystical about it. I can just tell” when anyone is lying, Charlie explains of what she later insists is “a real thing.”

And while the drama follows Charlie hitting the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encountering a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve with her ability as a “human lie detector,” there’s also trouble coming her way. Bratt’s character tracks her down and tells her, “you’re coming with me. Front seat or trunk, your choice.” Charlie chooses to run. Watch the trailer above for more from the 10 episodes.

“Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure—the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win—ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face,” Johnson and Lyonne previously said in a statement.

“We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue’s gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog),” they continued.

Johnson serves as creator, writer, director, and executive producer. In addition to starring in the series, Lyonne executive produces. Also serving as EPs are Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. Macdonald. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman are showrunners and executive producers. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens co-executive produce.

Poker Face, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 26, Peacock