Get ready for the wolf pack to return! Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres on January 26 and ahead of the long-awaited revival, the cast dropped by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s New York Comic Con studio to tease what fans can expect from the supernatural flick. MTV’s drama series Teen Wolf officially ended in 2017 after six seasons, and when asked what made the cast want to return to Beacon Hills after so many years away, star Tyler Posey (Scott McCall) was quick to reply with “the money!” before getting serious.

“The fans, first and foremost — the fans have been screaming for this show to come back for years, ever since we finished,” he says. “And we love this job and each other.”

The rest of the cast reflected on being together at New York Comic Con again and getting to share in the fans’ excitement of everyone reuniting for a fresh story. And for some, the Comic Con experience was new. “It’s not my first time at a Comic Con, but it’s my first time as an actor on a panel,” says Amy L. Workman, who plays newcomer Hikari Zhang. “It’s a very different experience. It’s so cool. And joining the cast as a new member was really intimidating at first because it’s like, we’re the new kids in school, but everyone was so welcoming.”

So, what’s happening in the fictitious town of Beacon Hills, California, aside from a terrifying evil that threatens to destroy everything? “It’s 15 years later,” notes Posey, adding that Tyler Hoechlin‘s Derek Hale now has a 15-year-old son Eli, played by Vince Mattis — who affectionally calls his character “a nerd bad boy.”

Watch the video above for more from Posey and the rest of the cast.

Teen Wolf: The Movie, Premiere, Thursday, January 26, Paramount+