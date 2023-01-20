‘How I Met Your Father’ EP on John Corbett as Hilary Duff’s Love Interest: ‘Is That Weird? No, It’s Awesome’

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Hilary Duff and John Corbett in 'Raise Your Voice'
(c) New Line/courtesy Everett Collection

How I Met Your Father

 More

When the How I Met Your Father Season 2 trailer came out, one thing immediately jumped out at us: the fact that John Corbett is playing Sophie’s (Hilary Duff) love interest! (The others are surprised when he joins them and he’s the “old guy” they’ve been “razzing” her about dating.)

Not only did Corbett star in Sex and the City alongside Kim Cattrall (who plays Future Sophie) — he wasn’t Samantha’s love interest but Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) and he’ll be back as Aidan in And Just Like That — but he and Duff previously worked together as well. Corbett played Duff’s character’s music teacher in the 2004 film Raise Your Voice (pictured above). For the HIMYF team, that didn’t come up until they were into the process of casting his role.

“Honestly, we started from a place of who would be the most fun for the role and you know, we were, as we always do, batting around ideas with the writers. And then the idea of Corbett came up, and we all just thought that was so exciting,” executive producer and writer Elizabeth Berger tells TV Insider.

“And then as we sort of got further along in the process, we were like, ‘Oh, right, cool, he did this movie with Hillary a million years ago.’ And then we thought, ‘Is that weird?’ And then we thought, ‘No, it’s awesome. Hillary’s a grown woman now and everyone can handle it,'” she continued.

'How I Met Your Father' Team Teases 'This Is Us' 'Crossover Surprise' in Season 2
Related

'How I Met Your Father' Team Teases 'This Is Us' 'Crossover Surprise' in Season 2

As for Corbett’s history with Future Sophie, “the Kim connection is also just really fun that they’ve worked together before and that they like each other and that just made it all the more special,” Berger says. “But it was really just about who’s the best for this role and we all just felt he clearly was.”

We’ll just have to wait and see if it’s “weird” or “awesome” (or both) onscreen.

How I Met Your Father, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 24, Hulu

How I Met Your Father - Hulu

How I Met Your Father where to stream

How I Met Your Father

Hilary Duff

John Corbett

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Danny Masterson in 'That '70s Show'
1
How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
2
‘Outlander’ to End With Season 8 on Starz
Billy Burke in 'Fire Country'
3
Billy Burke Sings ‘Burn’ in ‘Fire Country’ Sneak Peek
Aaron Paul in PopCorners Commercial
4
‘Breaking Bad’ Reunion! Aaron Paul Joins Bryan Cranston in Super Bowl Ad
Outlander Season 6 Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan
5
‘Outlander’ Spinoff About Jamie Fraser’s Parents Officially a Go