“We all want to meet the love of our life, but the world is not that simple anymore,” Sophie (Hilary Duff) says in the How I Met Your Father Season 2 trailer.

Sophie’s love life was already complicated heading into the new episodes, which premiere on Tuesday, January 24. After all, she and Jesse (Christopher Lowell) only briefly gave it a try. Her date from the series premiere, Ian (Daniel Augustin), returned in the Season 1 finale. Also possibilities: Sid (Suraj Sharma) and Charlie (Tom Ainsley). Speaking of Charlie, can he and Valentina (Francia Raisa) really just be friends?

But the moment that really made us stop while watching the trailer was seeing John Corbett guest starring as an older guy Sophie’s dating — especially since he played Duff’s teacher in 2004’s Raise Your Voice. Other guest stars shown in the video, which you can watch above, include Meghan Trainor and Mark Consuelos. Plus, check out the new key art:

How I Met Your Father features Sophie in the near future — played by Kim Cattrall — telling her son the story of how she met his father. It’s a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

The series also stars Tien Tran. Recurring stars include Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff serves as a producer.

How I Met Your Father, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 24, Hulu