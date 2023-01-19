‘How I Met Your Father’ EPs Tease ‘This Is Us’ ‘Crossover Surprise’ in Season 2

How I Met Your Father is returning for its second season on Hulu on January 24, and after some of the guest stars named already — including HIMYM‘s Cobie Smulders — we can’t help but wonder who else could pop up. Like, say, anyone from This Is Us since Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger also executive produced the NBC drama.

“Oh my gosh, we would love to [have them on],” Aptaker tells TV Insider. “They’re all doing new shows right now.” (For example, Milo Ventimilgia’s The Company You Keep premieres February 19 on ABC, Justin Hartley’s The Never Game has been ordered to series for the 2023-2024 season by CBS, and Mandy Moore will be starring in the second season of Dr. Death on Peacock.)

Berger agrees, adding, “Yeah, I think down the line, if there was the right role, absolutely. Mandy actually did How I Met Your Mother before, so maybe there’s a way we can bring her back from that universe.” Moore played Amy, who dated Ted (Josh Radnor) and convinced him to get a tattoo in Season 3’s “Wait for It.”

But there’s still something special for fans of the NBC drama that ended in May 2022 to look forward to on this season of How I Met Your Father. “We do have one fun This Is Us crossover surprise coming later this year that we’ve already shot,” Aptaker reveals. “So there’s one in the bag and we hope for many more.”

How I Met Your Father follows Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her friends in the present as they figure out who they are, what they want out of life, and falling in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. And in the near future, Sophie (Kim Cattrall) tells her son how during that, she met his dad.

How I Met Your Father, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 24, Hulu