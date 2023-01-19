Cecilia Vega Joins ’60 Minutes’ from ABC News

Martin Holmes
Comments
New 60 Minutes reporter Cecilia Vega
ABC

60 Minutes

 More

Cecilia Vega, the Emmy-winning journalist who recently served as host for Good Morning America, is set to join CBS News as a correspondent for 60 Minutes, beginning in the spring.

The announcement was made Thursday, January 19, by 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens, who said, “Cecilia Vega is a sensational reporter and storyteller. I have admired her work for a long, long time and couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to 60 Minutes. Her new colleagues couldn’t agree more.”

Vega is making the jump from ABC News, where she recently served as the network’s chief White House correspondent. Recognized as one of the nation’s leading political reporters, Vega has anchored several programs, including Good Morning America and the Saturday edition of World News Tonight.

Her reporting has covered almost every major story of the last decade, including the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster, and the papal conclave that elected Pope Francis.

'60 Minutes': Prince Harry to Sit Down With Anderson Cooper for Interview
Related

'60 Minutes': Prince Harry to Sit Down With Anderson Cooper for Interview

“This is a dream come true. I am beyond honored to join the ranks of this legendary show and to work alongside the best reporters in journalism,” Vega said in a statement.

Before breaking into broadcast journalism, Vega wrote for the San Francisco Chronicle. She then joined ABC News from KGO-TV in San Francisco, where she was part of the team that received an Emmy Award in 2010.

Some of her most notable work includes being the lead reporter for Hillary Clinton‘s 2016 presidential campaign; covering the firing of FBI director James Comey, the Mueller report, and both of President Trump’s impeachment trials; and her poignant look at the migration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

60 Minutes, Sundays, 7:30/6:30c, CBS

60 Minutes - CBS

60 Minutes where to stream

60 Minutes

Cecilia Vega

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Carole Baskin Tiger King 2
1
‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin’s ‘Missing’ Husband Was Apparently Found Alive
Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone in Night Court - Season 1
2
‘Night Court’ Revival Is Big Ratings Hit on NBC Debut
Jensen Ackles in 'Big Sky'
3
Jensen Ackles Likes Where ‘Big Sky’ Finale Left Beau & Jenny
David Boreanaz in 'SEAL Team'
4
‘SEAL Team’ Renewed for Season 7 at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon in 'Your Place or Mine,' Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in 'Shotgun Wedding,' and Jay Ellis and Alison Brie in 'Somebody I Used to Know'
5
The Rom-Com Is Back! 10 Movies & Series We Can’t Wait to See