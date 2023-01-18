Could ‘New Amsterdam’ Continue? Bosses Detail Hopes, Who It Could Follow

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Ryan Eggold in 'New Amsterdam'
Exclusive
Zach Dilgard/NBC

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the New Amsterdam series finale “Right Place” and “How Can I Help.”]

New Amsterdam may have said goodbye after five seasons on NBC, but in a time full of revivals and spinoffs, is it really the end? Hopefully not, if you ask executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton.

“Give us a call. We’re there,” Schulner tells TV Insider when asked about the possibility of a spinoff.

“We feel like this has got much more potential to it. It’s number three on Netflix. We’re not the only ones who feel that way. There’s a real audience response to this show, and there was even while we were on NBC,” Horton adds. “So we’re kind of feeling like we should come back in some form, but it’s not up to us. We can only sit there and charge that windmill so many times.”

The drama ended with Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) leaving New Amsterdam for a job in Geneva with the World Health Organization. Years later, his daughter, Luna (Molly Griggs), came to the hospital as its new medical director, carrying on his legacy, starting with his mantra, “How can I help?”

'New Amsterdam' Bosses Explain Where Series Finale Left Max's Love Life
Related

'New Amsterdam' Bosses Explain Where Series Finale Left Max's Love Life

Canceled shows have come back for more seasons (Lucifer, Manifest, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine) or even just a wrap-up movie (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist). Do the New Amsterdam EPs have a preference?

“This would probably be a series of some kind, probably on a streamer somewhere. I guess I don’t know. I think we’re kinda open to whatever anyone wants to suggest,” Horton says with a laugh.

“You could follow Max in Geneva. You could follow Luna in New Amsterdam. You could do both at the same time. There’s so many possibilities,” Schulner points out.

But with this seemingly the end of the series, if it isn’t picked up somewhere else, is there anything the EPs would have liked to do during its run?

“In retrospect, I think we would’ve preferred to have Freema [Agyeman, who played Dr. Helen Sharpe and exited ahead of the final season] with us the whole time and even Anupam [Kher, who played Dr. Vijay Kapoor and left in Season 3] with us the whole time. They were such great characters and such great actors, and circumstances just conspired against us. And so there’s a regret there. It was such a magical combination [of] those characters and those people. So I think I wish that had not happened, and we all stayed together,” Horton shares.

But he’s also looking to the hopeful future. “Other than that, though, there’s more that we want to bring in and create,” he says. “Grown-up Luna, I’d like to see more about her.”

And we’d have to agree, so maybe all we should say is: How can we help?

New Amsterdam - NBC

New Amsterdam where to stream

New Amsterdam

David Schulner

Peter Horton

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Matt Czuchry, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Steven Culp in 'The Resident'
1
How’s Betz Doing Post-Transplant in ‘The Resident’ Finale Sneak Peek?
Matt Czuchry in 'The Resident'
2
Was That ‘The Resident’ Series Finale? What We Could See Next
Julie and Todd Chrisley in 'Chrisley Knows Best'
3
Todd & Julie Chrisley Officially Report to Prison
Nora and Opal Clow and Ryan Eggold in 'New Amsterdam'
4
‘New Amsterdam’ Bosses Explain Where Series Finale Left Max’s Love Life
Luke Kleintank in 'FBI: International'
5
Sneak Peek at What Could Be Forrester’s Last ‘FBI: International’ Case