‘Night Court’ Adds Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick, and Pete Holmes as Guest Stars

Look who’s reporting for Night Court. Producers of the NBC comedy — a revival of the ‘80s series of the same name — announced a slate of guest stars for the show at NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour ahead of the show’s premiere on Tuesday, January 17.

Those guest stars are Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live), Wendie Malick (Hot in Cleveland), Pete Holmes (How We Roll), Faith Ford (Hope & Faith), Kurt Fuller (Supernatural), Stephnie Weir (MADtv), Lyric Lewis (A.P. Bio), and figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, according to Variety.

So far, only John Larroquette is returning from the original series — he’s coming back to play Dan Fielding again — though producers told reporters at the TCA press tour that they’re open to bringing back Richard Moll and Marsha Warfield to play Nostradamus “Bull” Shannon and Rosalind “Roz” Russell.

Larroquette joins Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory), who’s playing the daughter of Harry Stone, played in the original by the late Harry Anderson.

“The eternally optimistic Abby Stone follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court,” NBC says in a synopsis of the show. “Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding to serve as the court’s public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job — defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.”

The other new Night Court cast members are India de Beaufort (Kevin (Probably) Saves the World) as Olivia, Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Neil, and Lacretta (Second Act) as Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous.”

Dan Rubin wrote the Night Court pilot and executive-produces the series alongside Rauch and her husband, Winston Rauch, thorough the couple’s production company After January. Night Court is also a production of Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Night Court, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 17, 8/7c, NBC