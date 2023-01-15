NBC‘s Night Court revival arrives soon, and while fans of the original ’80s favorite may recognize John Larroquette‘s Dan Fielding, there are plenty of new faces to encounter when the court’s back in session.

Following in the footsteps of her late father, Judge Harry Stone (who was played by the late Harry Anderson), Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) is stepping up to the plate to preside over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. Of course, she can’t do it without the help of Dan, who returns as a public defender following his former stint as the night court district attorney.

Taking up that job this time around is Olivia (India de Beaufort), who joins fellow new faces, including clerk Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) and bailiff Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous (Lacretta). Before the show’s January 17 debut, we’re rounding up a few photos from the premiere that will excite viewers old and new.

