‘Night Court’: Judge Abby Stone Presides in Premiere Episode First Look (PHOTOS)

'Night Court' Season 1 cast
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Night Court

 More

NBC‘s Night Court revival arrives soon, and while fans of the original ’80s favorite may recognize John Larroquette‘s Dan Fielding, there are plenty of new faces to encounter when the court’s back in session.

Following in the footsteps of her late father, Judge Harry Stone (who was played by the late Harry Anderson), Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) is stepping up to the plate to preside over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. Of course, she can’t do it without the help of Dan, who returns as a public defender following his former stint as the night court district attorney.

Taking up that job this time around is Olivia (India de Beaufort), who joins fellow new faces, including clerk Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) and bailiff Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous (Lacretta). Before the show’s January 17 debut, we’re rounding up a few photos from the premiere that will excite viewers old and new.

Scroll down for a peek behind the curtain, and don’t miss the premiere episode when it airs on NBC.

Night Court, Premieres Tuesday, January 17, 8/7c, NBC

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone in the pilot of 'Night Court'
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Melissa Rauch resides over the courtroom as Judge Abby Stone

John Larroquette as Dan Fielding in Night Court - Season 1
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

John Larroquette reprises his role as Dan Fielding in the comedy. The former district attorney will now serve as a public defender

Kapil Talwalkar as Neil in Night Court - Season 1
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Kapil Talwalkar plays clerk Neil in the updated show

Lacretta as Gurgs in 'Night Court'
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Meanwhile, Lacretta plays baliff Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous

Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette in 'Night Court'
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Viewers get a taste of Abby and Dan’s courtroom dynamic

Lacretta as Gurgs, India de Beaufort as Olivia
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

It’s Olivia (India de Beaufort) who will make Dan and Abby’s job just a little bit harder as a driven and ambitious district attorney who sees night court as a stepping stone

 

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, Kapil Talwalkar as Neil
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

While Abby seems to have a good time, Neil looks a little stressed standing in the background

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, India de Beaufort as Olivia
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Dan appears to be caught in the middle between Abby and Olivia

India de Beaufort in 'Night Court'
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Things get silly in the courtroom when Olivia goes up against a mascot of some kind

Melissa Rauch and Lacretta in 'Night Court'
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Gurgs watches Abby unpack items from a box belonging to her late father Judge Harry Stone

Kapil Talwalkar and Melissa Rauch in 'Night Court'
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Neil has a chat with Abby as she settles into her office

Melissa Rauch, Lacretta, and India de Beaufort in 'Night Court'
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Abby keeps a smile in place while speaking to the chaotic courtroom

Kapil Talwalkar, Melissa Rauch, and Lacretta in 'Night Court'
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Abby finds her place among new colleagues Neil and Gurgs

John Larroquette in 'Night Court'
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Dan looms large in the courtroom, bringing a warm vibe to the nighttime shenanigans

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone in Night Court - Season 1
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Abby Stone ushers in a new era for NBC’s beloved comedy

John Larroquette and Lacretta in 'Night Court'
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Dan and Gurgs exchange words amid court proceedings

India de Beaufort and John Larroquette in 'Night Court'
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Dan vouches for a defendant that Olivia doesn’t look too sure about

