And just like that… Aidan Shaw is back. John Corbett will reportedly reprise his Sex and the City role in And Just Like That… Season 2 at HBO Max.

According to Deadline, Aidan will reunite with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in a “substantial, multi-episode arc” in the second chapter of the Sex and the City spinoff. Aidan and Carrie first got together in SATC Season 2. Easily Carrie’s best relationship in the series (facts are facts), the furniture designer was a breath of fresh emotional availability air following Carrie’s tumultuous romance with Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Corbett’s last appearance in the franchise was in the movie Sex and the City 2, when he and Carrie both happened to be in the same place at the same time in Dubai.

Ahead of the series premiere in 2021, Corbett teased his possible involvement in it, telling Page Six, “I’m going to do the show…I think I might be in quite a few [episodes].” But he did not end up making an appearance in Season 1, which featured the death of Big in Episode 1. (Noth was supposed to appear again in the finale via flashback, but the appearance was cut after he faced sexual assault allegations.)

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Parker said Corbett was joking about appearing in Season 1. “It was fun. It was fun for him to say that,” she said in February. “When he actually reached out, very kindly, because he’s nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke, and then I was like, ‘No, no, no, it’s a free country first of all.’ And I thought it was kind of delightful and kind of fun.” Executive producer Michael Patrick King told Deadline Aidan wasn’t included in Season 1 because it would have been too much for Carrie to handle.

“We wanted to get her through [Big’s death] and into the light — the last episode is called, ‘Seeing the Light,'” he explained. “We wanted to get her out. [Aidan’s return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended.” Carrie, it seems, is ready now. And honestly, more than anything else, we’re ready to see Aidan and Steve (David Eigenberg) back together.

And Just Like That… Season 2 will see Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) navigating life in their 50s in New York City. The Season 1 finale saw Carrie finally scattering Big’s ashes atop a bridge in Paris and then sparking a new fling with her podcast producer, Miranda setting off to be with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), and Charlotte having a bat mitzvah in her child, Rock’s, place.

Kim Cattrall‘s Samantha did not make an appearance in the season, as Cattrall had no interest in participating. Samantha’s absence was explained as a fight between her and Carrie that led to Samantha moving to London and “ghosting” her friend. Carrie finally got a text back from Samantha in the finale after the PR expert sent flowers to Big’s funeral.

