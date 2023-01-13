Reality star Julie Chrisley got to celebrate one last birthday as a free woman before beginning her seven-year prison sentence on Tuesday, January 17.

The Chrisley Knows Best star hit the big 50 on Monday, January 9, and marked the occasion with her family just eight days before she must report to prison. Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud last June.

Todd will serve 12 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie will serve her sentence 133 miles away at the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Florida.

Savannah Chrisley, the couple’s daughter, took to Instagram on Thursday (Jan 12) to share a happy birthday message to her mother before opening up about the impending prison sentence.

“Dear Mom, I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined but I’ll make it up to you,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of videos and images of her and Julie in happier times. “Unfortunately, we are one of many that the system has failed and I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together.”

Julie and Todd have continued to plead their innocence since the conviction, claiming that they were given an unfair trial. On Wednesday, court records show that the couple had filed for an appeal in December and that a motion for bail pending appeal was denied.

“Thank you for being the mom that every girl dreams of having,” Savannah continued in her post. “For a lot of people…you only exist in fairytales but for me…YOU’RE my real life angel. You have a heart that is full of love and kindness. Mom. You are magnificent.”

She concluded, “And lastly…thank you for loving my daddy so deeply and so beautifully. You’ve shown me what it means to be a ONE OF A KIND kinda wife. The love you’ve shown to him has helped to mold the tender love and incredible respect I have for my daddy. There’s no greater than you mama let’s fight the good fight!”

Julie’s stepdaughter, Lindsie, also commented on Savannah’s post, writing, “We love you Mimi.”