Savannah Chrisley Says She ‘Can’t Move On With Her Life’ While Parents Todd & Julie Are in Prison

Savannah Chrisley has opened up about the impending imprisonment of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and how it’s forced her to put her own life on pause.

Speaking to her soon-to-be-sister-in-law, Emmy Medders, on Tuesday’s (December 27) episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah said of her parents’ upcoming prison sentences, “In my mind, I’m like, ‘I can’t move on with my life.”

“Until I know that they’re going to be there, I can’t get married. I can’t have a kid,” she continued, adding that she is “grieving the loss of parents that are still alive.”

In June, Todd and Julie were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud and, five months later, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. Todd will serve his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie will serve her 7-year sentence 133 miles away at the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Florida. Their sentences are set to begin on January 17.

Medders, who is engaged to Savannah’s brother Chase Chrisley, encouraged Savannah not to put her life on hold. “You can’t just stop your life,” she said. “And your parents, our parents, wouldn’t want us to do that, no matter what happens.”

Savannah explained that she is trying to “push forward” by focusing on her various business ventures, but she is finding the process difficult.

“Business-wise, I’m going to push forward. I’m going to do my podcast, Sassy [her beauty brand]; I’m going to do all the things,” the reality star said. “But personally, I feel like there’s a level of guilt associated with moving on with my life and thinking of mom and dad not being here during certain life events.”