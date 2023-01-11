‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ & Sherri Shepherd’s ‘Sherri’ Renewed

Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for a second season on Fox Television Stations this fall, which will see the EGOT winner back in the hot seat and chatting with an array of famous guests.

Meanwhile, Fox Television Stations also confirmed that Sherri Shepherd‘s talk show Sherri will return for two more years, taking the series through the 2024-25 season.

The Jennifer Hudson Show premiered in September 2022 and became one of the 2022-23 season’s No. 1 new first-run series in its premiere week. It was also the only new program to be nominated for a 2022 People’s Choice Award in the Daytime Talk Show category.

“Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career,” Hudson said in a statement. “We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level.”

The Respect actress continued, “I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another. I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two!”

“Jennifer is an incredible talent and can literally accomplish anything she sets her sights on,” added Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. “This show is second to none because of her and all of the talented producers and crew who work daily to make every single episode special. A season two pick-up this early on proves that this show is here to stay.”

Sherri, meanwhile, launched earlier this fall as a replacement for The Wendy Williams Show, as Williams has remained off-screen due to a prolonged illness.

“I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a ‘good time,’ just like my theme song says,” Shepherd said (via THR). “I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy and inspiration to my audience.”

“We initially sold Sherri for one year based on our strong belief that this extraordinarily talented host would be successful, and her show would become a long-term talk franchise,” added Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus.

“Our thanks go to our good friends and longtime partners at FOX, who shared in our enthusiasm and have renewed their faith in Sherri with this long-term commitment.”