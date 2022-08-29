There’s something about the innate joy Jennifer Hudson naturally spreads that screams “talk show host.” That’s what the team behind Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talker noticed; they hadn’t planned on another gig when Ellen came to a close, but “then this woman walked into our lives,” executive producer Andy Lassner recalls. And thus, The Jennifer Hudson Show was born.

Hudson, the vivacious singer-actress-producer and EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) has been in our hearts since Season 3 of American Idol in 2004 catapulted her to stardom. “She feels like she’s where she is today because America voted for her,” says fellow executive producer Mary Connelly.

Heading into the September 12 premiere of the syndicated talk show, Hudson wants the atmosphere of her show to be “stress-free.” Here, Hudson reveals what will set her show apart.

You’re busy making movies, singing, and many other things. Did you want to be busier?

Jennifer Hudson: [Laughs] I love engaging with people, and I’m driven by everyone’s passion. And it gives me an opportunity to sit on the couch. I never get to sit on a couch!

What can we expect your hosting style to be?

My favorite thing is a host that’s present, not asking a question just because it’s a question. On the show, everyone will feel welcome to be who they are.

Will your wardrobe be super glamorous or more casual?

I’m glad you asked! I like to express myself with my wardrobe. We’ve seen Jennifer Hudson as celebrity, singer, and actress, but this is the person. You get to meet the girl, Jennifer.

How much singing can we expect?

It won’t be like, “Today on the program, I’m gonna sing you a song.” But music is always present in anything I do, so it’ll come out as it comes.

September 12 is the show’s launch. It’s an important date for you, right?

It’s debuting on my birthday! I couldn’t ask for anything more.