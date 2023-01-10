Golden Globes 2023: Jerrod Carmichael Says ‘I’m Here Because I’m Black’ in Monologue

After a year without a televised ceremony — due to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s diversity controversy — the 2023 Golden Globes are back on NBC with host Jerrod Carmichael. And unsurprisingly, on the night honoring the best in film and television, Carmichael addressed just that for his monologue. And who cares that it may have run a bit long? He was great!

“I’ll tell you why I’m here: I’m here because I’m Black,” Carmichael said right off the bat after introducing himself. “I’ll catch everyone in the room up. … This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single black member until George Floyd died, so do with that information what you will.”

He then detailed the call — and process — of him finding out he’d been asked to host the Golden Globes after sitting down on the stage, clearly comfortable up there (as he was right to be). “I was at home, drinking tea. I got a phone call from my man, Stephen Hill. Stephen Hill’s a great producer, and he said,’ Jerrod, really, I’m honored to be making this phone call. I’m producing the 80th Golden Globes, and it would be an honor if you would agree to join as the host.’ I was like, woah. You know? Like, one minute, you’re making mint tea at home; the next, you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization. Life really comes at you fast.”

Carmichael said he admitted he was torn because “it’s a great opportunity … but I’m only being asked to host this, I know because I’m Black.” Hill countered, calling him “talented” and “charming” and “one of the greatest comedians of a generation,” according to the host. “But Stephen’s Black, so what does he know?”

Carmichael then spoke about calling his friend, Avery, “who, for the sake of this monologue, represents every Black girl in America,” and detailed the situation and her only question was, “well, how much are they paying you? I said, ‘Avery, it’s not about the money, it’s about the moral question,'” he continued. “I kind of forget where I’m from; we all live by a strict ‘take the money mentality.'”

After saying yes to Hill, his publicist then emailed saying that the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Helen Hoehne, wanted to sit down with him. “I said, ‘no thanks.’ I know a trap when I hear a trap,” he explained. They came back to him, “they’re not really asking Jerrod; they’re insisting you take the meeting. And I’m like, ‘Or what? They’re going to fire me? They haven’t had a Black host in 79 years; they’re going to fire the first one? I’m unfireable.'”

Carmichael continued, “and it came back again a third time. They were like, ‘you know, Jerrod, Helen really just wants to educate you on the changes that the organization has made in regard to diversity.’ And I’ll be totally honest with everyone here tonight. I don’t really need to hear that. I took this job assuming they hadn’t changed at all. At all. I heard they got six new black members; congrats to them, whatever, sure, but it’s not why I’m here.” Instead, he noted he was there because of all the people in the room he admired.

“And regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate, and I think this industry deserves evenings like these, and I’m happy you all are here, and I’m happy I’m here, and I hope you have some fun tonight,” he concluded.