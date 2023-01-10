‘Yellowjackets’: Christina Ricci & Elijah Wood Reunite in Season 2 (PHOTO)

Christina Ricci and Elijah Wood are together again — they previously starred in The Ice Storm in 1997 — in Yellowjackets Season 2. Showtime has released the first photo offering not only a look at Wood’s new character but also at the reunion.

“Welcome to the Bureau of Citizen Detectives, @elijahwood,” the show’s official Twitter account wrote in the caption alongside the image (which you can check out above). That’s about half of what we know about his character so far.

Wood’s casting was announced in August 2022, at which time it was said that he would be playing Walter, described as “a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty in ways she won’t see coming,” in a season-long guest arc. (Ricci plays the adult version of Misty, with Samantha Hanratty portraying the teen version.)

This new photo comes after Showtime previously revealed a look at another Season 2 addition: Lauren Ambrose as adult Van. Also among the new cast members is Simone Kessell, as adult Lottie. The new season premieres on Friday, March 24 on non-linear platforms and on air on Sunday, March 26 at 9/8c. Though there are still a couple months left to wait, the drama has already been renewed for Season 3.

Yellowjackets, created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, is equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama. It follows a team of high school soccer players surviving after a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness as well as them 25 years later as they try to piece their lives back together.

The series also stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress. Season 1 also starred Ella Purnell, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, and Warren Kole. Liv Hewson and Courtney Eaton were upped to series regulars in season two.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Karyn Kusama also executive produced and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer.

Yellowjackets, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 26, 9/8c, Showtime