Yellowjackets fans, meet adult Van.

Showtime shared the first photos of Lauren Ambrose as adult Van as a special holiday treat on Thursday, December 22 ahead of the highly anticipated Season 2 (and as previously reported, Yellowjackets Season 3 got an early renewal at the network as an additional gift).

In the photos (above and below), Van’s casual style is still on full display and the scars from the Season 1 wolf attack are seen across her face. But they don’t seem to faze her anymore. Van dons a care-free smile in one of the images and looks content in another. There is some drama seemingly brewing in the third, however.

In Yellowjackets, a girls soccer team survives a plane crash and is stranded in the wilderness for 18 months. Viewers knew some of the teens who made it to adulthood based on the presence of the present-day adults (Melanie Lynskey‘s Shauna, Christina Ricci‘s Misty, Juliette Lewis‘s Natalie, and Tawny Cypress‘s Taissa), but many others’ fates were left up in the air. Casting Ambrose revealed to fans that Teen Van (played by Liv Hewson, now upped to series regular) was one of the survivors.

We also know Courtney Eaton’s Lottie survived thanks to the casting of Simone Kessell. Also joining the new season are Jason Ritter (Lynskey’s real-life husband) and Elijah Wood. They join returning stars Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves (bumped to series regular in Season 2).

It’ll be a bit longer of a wait before viewers see this group of survivors back together. Season 2 premieres on streaming and on demand for all subscribers on Friday, March 24, 2023, and then it will make its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9/8c.

Will Van and Taissa be able to rekindle the romance they had as teens? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, check out Ambrose’s Yellowjackets debut, below.

Yellowjackets, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 26, 9/8c, Showtime (Friday, March 24, Streaming and On Demand)