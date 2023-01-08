Harry Hamlin Backs Lisa Rinna’s Choice to Leave ‘RHOBH’: ‘It’s Time’

Harry Hamlin has no qualms about Lisa Rinna, his wife of 25 years, opting out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“[It was the] correct decision, the right decision to make at this point after eight years,” the L.A. Law alum told People at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, January 6. “I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show. … Now it’s time to move on. Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It’s time to move along.”

Hamlin also said that he and Rinna will be “really busy over the next few months” with other projects. “I’ve got [the comedy film 80 for Brady] and Mayfair Witches coming out, and then she’s already talking to studios about getting going on something else.”

Rinna announced her exit from RHOBH on Thursday, January 5, calling an end to a reality TV gig she began in 2014. Per People, the Days of Our Lives actress and Bravo mutually decided that she’d leave the long-running series.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said in a statement to the magazine at the time. “It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!”

In addition to her role as Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives, Rinna’s TV career also includes her stint as Taylor McBride on Melrose Place and guest-starring parts on Veronica Mars, 8 Simple Rules, and Community. She also competed on Dancing With the Stars and The Celebrity Apprentice.