Big Ed and Liz have broken up about 10 times, but this may be the last time, as Liz hands him her ring back on Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits. Unfortunately, they may not be the only couple whose relationship is on the line.

Here’s what happened in the episode.

Big Ed and Liz

Big Ed’s ex Rose, who appears on video from the Philippines, shares a screenshot of a text from August 2021 that he sent her for Liz to read. He wants to visit Rose, and Rose says that he is welcome to come.

“I’m tired of all the lies and deflection and projection,” says an exasperated Liz.

Rose’s translator shares that Big Ed has told Rose he’s still interested in her, but he’s in a relationship right now.

“I don’t think I have any more respect,” Liz cries.

“Let me have my ring back,” Ed replies.

“He got caught,” she says. “I just wanna move on.”

Shawn thanks them for coming to the Tell All and hopes that there’s “healing somewhere down the line.” She thanks all of the couples and lets them know they will now go back to their hotel to enjoy their night. They’ll shoot on stage again tomorrow.

Backstage, Liz’s cast mates warn her not to go back to Big Ed and not to get married, and she admits that she feels stupid for enabling his behavior.

On the ride to the hotel for a penthouse afterparty, Liz tells Kimberly and Shaeeda that Big Ed’s text exchange with Rose took place the day before he proposed. They had just looked at a wedding venue and set the date, too.

When Big Ed arrives at the penthouse, he and Liz go upstairs to talk. He says that he felt like he was drowning as everyone on stage attacked him, and “you were stepping on my head.” He demands loyalty from Liz, but she just can’t do that when he’s lying, like he did about being in touch with Rose.

Liz finds it convenient that he says he can’t remember talking to her, yet he remembers every little thing that she does. She storms off after he accuses her of “performing like a little attorney” during the Tell All.

Andrei and Jovi tell Liz that they were bothered by Big Ed’s behavior and that’s why they stuck up for her. Big Ed comes back downstairs and gets back into it with Liz, who isn’t about to stick up for him after Rose just called him out. He wants to know why she keeps coming back.

“You make me carry your luggage through the airport because you’re so weak!” she screams. Later, Liz tells the cameras that Big Ed is going to be alone with his dogs.

After she leaves, Big Ed bickers with Jovi once again. Angela, overhearing the commotion, comes to the room to set Big Ed straight.

Angela and Michael

Earlier in the day, Kimberly has a surprisingly calm moment with Angela before they get back on the Tell All stage.

“I think Usman used you,” Angela tells Kimberly, who shakes her head. “Maybe you’re that good woman that he needs, but I just don’t want you to get hurt because it’s not fun.”

“Don’t feel sorry for me,” Kimberly says. “I got it.”

Angela apologizes to everyone for blowing up earlier, blaming it on six months of pressure. She quickly breaks down crying when clips of Michael’s cheating are shown and reveal that Michael’s loving voice message to the other woman was recorded while he was in Angela’s hotel bed and she was downstairs.

To add insult to injury, the other woman is American, and Michael invited her to Nigeria for Valentine’s Day. Michael says she’s a fan and he was simply being polite. He also won’t cop to being back on Instagram and claims the profile that’s up is an imposter. Shawn promises that the staff will try to verify if the account is real and they’ll revisit the topic tomorrow.

Michael’s uncle Steven appears from Nigeria and expresses his shame at Michael’s extramarital affair. Michael can only say “OK, sir” and “Yes, sir” to his uncle and hangs his head low.

“I will do my best on behalf of the family to resolve this conflict,” Steven vows. He explains that it’s part of their culture for Michael’s elders to sit him down and talk to him about his behavior.

Overcome with embarrassment, Angela walks off stage. “I don’t know where I’m going,” she tells the cameras, as her friends Jen and Rene console her. “I feel broken. I don’t know what to do, either accept him or get out of it. And that’s where I am. I got a lotta thinking to do. I might be making the hardest decision of my life.”

Elizabeth and Andrei

Libby joins the Tell All via video because she’s pregnant, and she admits that this pregnancy is more tiring than her first. Shawn asks how her children’s music aspirations are going, and Libby shares that she has different songs based around Ellie and it’s fun to sing together as a family.

Andrei is supportive of Libby’s singing and thinks she “wasn’t flourishing enough” while working in the real estate business. And even though she doesn’t like being put on the spot to sing, Libby obliges Shawn’s request with a snippet of “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”

As her brother Charlie and sister Becky join the stage, Liz remarks what a beautiful family they are, but it gets ugly fast. Andrei’s lawyer appears on video and asserts that it’s a felony to make false accusations to the government. Charlie denies interfering with Andrei’s immigration case but understands why someone in the family might want to report him.

Though Charlie and Andrei continually lock horns over who is and isn’t an alcoholic or a snitch, Becky softens towards the end of their segment. Andrei acknowledges that he and Libby could fix things with Becky, but he doesn’t know about the other siblings. Once offstage, Andrei and Becky share a shocking hug. “We’ll fix it,” Andrei promises. “We’ll work it out.”

Next Time

Kimberly vows to “wreck that set” if anything else comes out about Usman. Her son Jamal thinks Usman has been playing her, but Usman says he wasn’t.

Shawn asks Shaeeda if she now wants to delay having a family. Shaeeda says there’s a reason for that, which they’ll get into later, but Shawn says, “No, tell me now!”

Liz points out that not only is Big Ed still on a dating app, his profile says it was last active just two hours ago. Sumit’s father hesitates to bless the marriage between his son and Jenny.

Angela and Usman continue to fight and Angela says, “my husband will whip your ass if he wants to stay married!” Michael gets up from the interview seat and goes to look for Usman.

Let’s hope everyone is OK on Part 3 of the Tell All! We’ll find out soon.

