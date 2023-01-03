Could ‘Wednesday’ Move Streamers for a Second Season?

Wednesday may not have announced a second season quite yet, but rest assured, should the fan-favorite return for more kooky fun, it will likely remain in place on Netflix.

Despite a report by The Independent, which suggested the Addams Family-inspired spinoff Wednesday could move to Prime Video for a yet-to-be-announced potential second season, IndieWire is seemingly refuting the claim. Per the initial report, it was insinuated that due to a recent deal with Amazon, Wednesday could be subject to a platform change because of its MGM ties.

But just because Amazon purchased MGM doesn’t mean the series will leave Netflix. According to IndieWire, Netflix and MGM were locked in on a deal for the series before Amazon ever entered the game. While neither Netflix nor Prime Video has responded to requests for comment from the outlet, Wednesday‘s current home isn’t likely to give up the title without a fight as it ranked among one of the platform’s best-performing shows to date.

While the idea of a popular series moving from one streaming home to another isn’t out of the realm of possibility, in this scenario, it isn’t the definitive potential outcome. After acquiring MGM for $8.5 billion last spring, Amazon isn’t against exploring the idea of making MGM content non-exclusive to Prime Video, meaning Wednesday could happily remain on Netflix where it first debuted.

Questions about the show’s future have recently taken place as Netflix has yet to make a renewal announcement. It’s certainly surprising since Wednesday became the streamer’s Number 2 English-language TV series of all time with 1.237 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days, placing it behind Stranger Things Season 4. But, according to IndieWire, location scouting and planning for a second season has reportedly begun even without news from Netflix.

So, whether the series stays put or not, considering Wednesday‘s mass appeal, we’d be unsmart to bet against its future. For those less familiar with the show, Wednesday follows the Addams family daughter, portrayed by Jenna Ortega who costars alongside the likes of Gwendoline Christie, Luis Guzman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Hunter Doohan, and Christina Ricci.

Stay tuned for potential updates as we await word on Wednesday‘s potential second season.

Wednesday, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix