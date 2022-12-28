‘General Hospital’: Marcus Coloma Couldn’t Film Final Scenes Due to Health Issues

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

It was reported earlier this month that Marcus Coloma would not be returning to General Hospital as Prince Nikolas Cassadine, with rumors circulating that the actor walked off the set and refused to film his final scenes.

Those rumors have now been disputed, as Deadline reports that Coloma couldn’t film his remaining scenes due to health concerns. According to the publication, Coloma and ABC agreed “that he should not film the remaining few days of the year” after “health issues with his recent Covid exposure” kept him away from the set.

A spokesperson for the actor confirmed the departure, writing in a statement, “Marcus has wrapped his 3-year contract with General Hospital and has thoroughly enjoyed working on the show with such a talented group of actors, writers, producers and directors.”

The statement continued, “Unfortunately, due to health issues with his recent Covid exposure, the network graciously agreed that he should not film the remaining few days of the year.”

Coloma joined General Hospital in 2019, portraying Nikolas after taking over the role from Nick Stabile. First introduced in 1996 as the illegitimate son of Laura Spencer, the character of Nikolas has been a long-time fan-favorite and has been portrayed by numerous actors over the years, including Tyler Christopher, Coltin Scott, and Chris Beetem.

Coloma’s final appearance is scheduled to air at the end of January. It’s not yet known if the character will be recast again.

“I was immediately taken with the family feel of the ensemble cast,” Coloma said in the statement. “And I fell in love with the extremely passionate fanbase. Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before. I will always be grateful for their kindness and support.”

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC