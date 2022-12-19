Marcus Coloma Reportedly Exits ‘General Hospital’ as Nikolas Cassadine

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital star Marcus Coloma reportedly will not return as Prince Nikolas Cassadine.

According to Daytime Confidential, a popular soap opera podcast talk show and news blog, Coloma reportedly declined to film his final scenes as Nikolas after learning he had been let go from the series. It’s unknown why he was reportedly fired, although his exit has been rumored for a few weeks. Coloma has played Nikolas since 2019, taking over the role from Nick Stabile.

Stabile’s Nikolas was believed dead in July 2016 after he was shot by Valentin Cassadine (disguised as Theo Hart) and fell over a balcony at Wyndemere. There’s no word on whether Coloma will be recast in the soap opera as he has in the past. Adam Huss took over for Coloma in past episodes of General Hospital between his 2019 return to now.

Nikolas has had quite a dramatic few years in Port Charles. He’s currently in the throes of a heated conflict with evil ex-lover Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) and uncle Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). The character also began the divorce process from his wife, Ava Jerome (Maura West), and is estranged from their beloved son, Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

General Hospital celebrated its 15,000th episode in May 2022. Coloma was present at the on-set celebration along with co-stars Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, Finola Hughes, Jon Lindstrom, Rebecca Herbst, executive producer Frank Valentini, and more. The 15,000th episode premiered Friday, June 17, on ABC. The series turns 60 years old on April 1, 2023.

General Hospital also stars Chad Duell, Nancy Lee Grahan, Roger Howarth, Kelly Monaco, Kirsten Storms, Eden McCoy, Amanda Setton, Wes Ramsey, Cameron Mathison, Josh Sickward, Michael Easton, Inga Cadranel, Johnny Wactor, and more.

Frank Valentini and Doris Hursley created the show. Frank serves as executive producer, with Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor serving as the show’s co-head writers.